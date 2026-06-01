Studio Technologies Introduces Model 385 Beltpack

SKOKIE, Ill.— Studio Technologies has unveiled Model 385, a compact, lightweight Dante-enabled beltpack designed specifically for broadcast and live-event audio professionals who use parabolic microphones, boom poles and other specialized microphones to capture critical on-air audio.

The portable Model 385 combines a high-performance microphone preamplifier with a single-talk/two-listen intercom interface, delivering a unique combination of on-air microphone and intercom audio resources in a convenient beltpack form factor, the company said.

Supporting Dante audio-over-Ethernet networking and powered via Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), the Model 385 integrates seamlessly into modern fixed and mobile broadcast environments, it said.

“The Model 385 was developed to address the evolving needs of broadcast sports and live entertainment production teams that require reliable, high-quality microphone and intercom functionality in a highly portable format,” Studio Technologies President Gordon Kapes said. “By combining exceptional audio performance, Dante networking and flexible monitoring capabilities into a single rugged device, the Model 385 gives field audio personnel an efficient and intuitive solution for demanding production environments.”

Using a standard 3-pin XLR connector, the Model 385 supports both dynamic and condenser microphones, with selectable P48 phantom power available for condenser microphone applications. A low-noise, low-distortion microphone preamplifier circuit offers adjustable gain ranging from 20 decibels to 65 dB in 1 dB increments. The analog microphone signal is converted to 24-bit digital audio and output through a Dante transmitter channel.

A 5-pin XLR connector allows connection of a broadcast headset, with adjustable gain and low-voltage electret power support for the headset’s microphone. The output of the headset’s microphone is routed through a second Dante transmitter channel, activated via a pushbutton talk switch, to provide intercom communication with other Dante-enabled beltpacks and intercom devices.

“The flexibility of Dante networking was a major design priority for the Model 385,” said Kapes. “Users can easily integrate the unit with Studio Technologies products as well as a wide range of Dante-enabled equipment from other manufacturers.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The unit is Dante Domain Manager-compatible and compliant with AES67. Crews can quickly get up and running with just a PoE Ethernet connection, microphone and headset while maintaining dependable communications and premium audio performance, Kapes said.

Model 385 allows users to create highly customizable headphone mixes by combining up to four audio sources routed to the headset’s dual-channel headphone output. Three push-in/push-out rotary controls enable adjustment of listen levels for the main microphone preamplifier output and the two incoming Dante receiver channels.

These channels are commonly used to support intercom and program audio feeds. An integrated sidetone function provides confidence monitoring of the headset’s microphone signal.

More information is available on the company’s website.