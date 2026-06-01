ASG Advances Joe Marchitto to Western Regional CTO

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Advanced Systems Group said it has promoted Joe Marchetto to western regional chief technology officer, tasked with advancing tools, workflows and engineering alignment at the systems integrator.

He had been CTO of strategic accounts.

In his new role, Marchitto will oversee the management and evolution of ASG’s system design across pre- and post-sale functions to streamline project execution, deepen engineering engagement and deliver a more seamless and responsive client experience, the company said. He’ll report directly to ASG President Dave Van Hoy and work closely with Rob Wentz, ASG’s professional services manager, to align team objectives for the upcoming year while continuing to support West Coast presales engineering, ASG said.

“Joe possesses a great combination of technical depth and operational leadership,” said Van Hoy. “His experience managing engineering teams and supporting high-level enterprise clients positions him perfectly to elevate how we serve our customers.”

As CTO of strategic accounts, Marchitto provided pre-sales engineering support to West Coast enterprise clients, serving as a trusted adviser to customers, navigating complex technical environments and designing solutions that balance performance, scalability and cost, ASG said.

The promotion is meant to align ASG’s engineering resources more closely with client needs to deliver more efficient project implementation, expand client-tailored service offerings, improve collaboration between sales and engineering teams and enhance overall client satisfaction and value, ASG said.

“My new role is about building on what we already do well and extending it,” Marchitto said. “By strengthening how our teams work together and engage with clients, we can deliver even greater impact. We may realize this in several ways—through new services, improved workflows or deeper technical collaboration. I’m excited to be working with such a talented team and partnering closely with Rob and our broader organization as we position ourselves for success in this highly competitive market.”