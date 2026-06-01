Scripps Stations Go Dark on DirecTV

Just in time for the start of this week’s NHL Stanley Cup Finals and NBA Finals, 54 E.W. Scripps-owned stations have gone dark on DirecTV streaming, satellite and U-verse TV pay TV platforms.

The stations—17 of which are ABC affiliates airing the NHL and NBA finals games—went dark at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday (May 31) after Scripps and DirecTV failed to agree to a new retransmission consent agreement.

“Scripps is demanding the highest rates DirecTV has ever received from a station group, which would continue to dramatically raise costs for consumers and businesses already struggling with affordability,“ the pay TV provider said in a statement. “After DirecTV declined those demands and sought a more reasonable agreement, Scripps chose to remove its stations from viewers in several major markets nationwide.”

In a statement to TV Tech, Scripps said it "has been engaging in good-faith negotiations with DirecTV to establish an equitable agreement that serves both companies and, most importantly, consumers.“

“Regrettably, DirecTV has elected to remove Scripps local stations from their lineup, employing the same heavy-handed tactics that have become synonymous with pay-TV operators who hurt their own subscribers by using them as bargaining chips in contractual disputes,“ the broadcaster said. “By contrast, Scripps stations have gone dark only twice since we began broadcasting in the 1940s."

Scripps also stressed that viewers can still watch their content using an antenna or on other pay TV services like YouTube TV and Fubo.

"Scripps remains committed to reaching a fair resolution that restores our local stations to DirecTV’s paying subscribers," the station group said. "At stake is our viewers’ fundamental access to trusted local journalism, critical weather alerts, emergency information and live sports programming that strengthens community bonds – all essential public interest content in which Scripps invests substantially every day."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DirecTV said that Scripps has suspended stations in cities including Baltimore, Boise, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Lexington, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, Omaha, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Tampa-St. Petersburg, and West Palm Beach, among others.

In response to the dispute, DirecTV also complained that “Scripps and its peers continue to remove content from American viewers in hopes of enriching their bottom lines. Scripps removed 40 of its stations from Comcast Xfinity customers in 19 of these same cities for more than a month, starting April 1.”

“We understand customers are frustrated by temporarily losing their usual access to Scripps stations and the local news, network programming, and live sports they provide,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer at DirecTV. “Unfortunately, Scripps is demanding the highest rates we have ever seen for programming that remains available for free over-the-air and through many station, network, and third-party streaming apps. We remain committed to protecting customers from indiscriminate and unnecessary cost increases for less popular programming while still working to restore the stations that many viewers rely on.”