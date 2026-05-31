NewsNation Launches New Podcasting Studio and Podcasts

CHICAGO—NewsNation has opened a new digital podcasting studio in Chicago and announced a new lineup of podcasts and digital programming, including Hot Take with Jesse Weber, NewsNation’s Unreported with Meagan Medick, Prove it with Batya!, and The Scoop with Paula Froelich.

The expansion is part of a digital first strategy and reflects an effort to reach audiences who increasingly turn to YouTube and on-demand platforms for news, analysis, and entertainment.

NewsNation the state-of-the-art podcast studio in Chicago complements its existing operations in New York and Washington, D.C.

The space features advanced production capabilities to enhance both video and audio storytelling across multiple platforms, including a four-camera set-up and dual microphone configuration. Overlooking iconic Chicago landmarks such as Lake Michigan and Navy Pier, the studio combines high-end production with a visually striking backdrop for digital content creation.

The new slate joins other popular podcasts from the network, including “Reality Check with Ross Coulthart”, “Bradley on the Border with Ali Bradley”, “Missing with Marni Hughes”, and “Truth of the Matter.”

The push into digital storytelling and podcasting has already made NewsNation, which only launched its YouTube channel in May 2020, the newest publisher included in the Top 75, ranking #74 with 2.7 million subscribers and nearly 2 billion views since launch, according to the Press Gazette.

As more media companies push into video podcasting, TV Tech, Radio World and TVBEurope has recently launched a new ebook, "Eye-Catching Audio: New Video Podcast Ebook". It is available here.

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NewsNation described the new slate of digital programming and podcasts as follows: