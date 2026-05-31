NewsNation Launches New Podcasting Studio and Podcasts
The space features advanced production capabilities to enhance both video and audio storytelling across multiple platforms
CHICAGO—NewsNation has opened a new digital podcasting studio in Chicago and announced a new lineup of podcasts and digital programming, including Hot Take with Jesse Weber, NewsNation’s Unreported with Meagan Medick, Prove it with Batya!, and The Scoop with Paula Froelich.
The expansion is part of a digital first strategy and reflects an effort to reach audiences who increasingly turn to YouTube and on-demand platforms for news, analysis, and entertainment.
NewsNation the state-of-the-art podcast studio in Chicago complements its existing operations in New York and Washington, D.C.
The space features advanced production capabilities to enhance both video and audio storytelling across multiple platforms, including a four-camera set-up and dual microphone configuration. Overlooking iconic Chicago landmarks such as Lake Michigan and Navy Pier, the studio combines high-end production with a visually striking backdrop for digital content creation.
The new slate joins other popular podcasts from the network, including “Reality Check with Ross Coulthart”, “Bradley on the Border with Ali Bradley”, “Missing with Marni Hughes”, and “Truth of the Matter.”
The push into digital storytelling and podcasting has already made NewsNation, which only launched its YouTube channel in May 2020, the newest publisher included in the Top 75, ranking #74 with 2.7 million subscribers and nearly 2 billion views since launch, according to the Press Gazette.
As more media companies push into video podcasting, TV Tech, Radio World and TVBEurope has recently launched a new ebook, "Eye-Catching Audio: New Video Podcast Ebook". It is available here.
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NewsNation described the new slate of digital programming and podcasts as follows:
- NewsNation’s "Unreported with Meagan Medick" builds on the success of "Reality Check", which has ranked among the top 100 podcasts on YouTube and surpassed more than 100 million views since its March 2024 launch. The new video podcast, hosted by Ms. Medick, explores overlooked and unconventional topics like AI, from paranormal phenomena and ghost hunters to Bigfoot and other enduring mysteries. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday, offering bold perspectives and interesting stories that continue to spark widespread intrigue.
- The network also launched "Prove it with Batya!" hosted by Batya Ungar-Sargon, anchor of Batya! (Saturdays, 7 p.m. ET). The hour-long podcast is designed as a destination for thoughtful political and cultural debate, featuring a dialogue-driven format that brings together leading voices for spirited, issue-focused conversations. Viewers can also participate live and interact directly with the host. The program streams live Monday through Thursday.
- The network is also introducing "Hot Take with Jesse Weber", premiering every Tuesday and Thursday on YouTube. The show offers an entertainment-driven perspective on the week’s most talked about topics. Drawing on Mr. Weber’s experience covering high-profile legal and cultural stories on his program, Jesse Weber Live (weeknights, 11 p.m. ET), the program blends timely political and cultural commentary with a fast-paced, engaging format. Viewers will also have the opportunity to engage directly through comments or questions.
- Rounding out the slate is "The Scoop with Paula Froelich". It will be a new weekly entertainment podcast hosted by Senior Story Producer Paula Froelich, a former New York Post gossip columnist. The podcast will deliver the latest in entertainment, pop culture, and celebrity news, leveraging Ms. Froelich’s extensive industry experience and connections.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.