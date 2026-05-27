Eye-Catching Audio: TV Tech, Radio World Partner with TVBEurope on Visual Podcast ebook

TVBEurope's latest ebook explores the rise of visual podcasts and the technology behind them.

In recent years, podcasts have evolved from audio-only to include video, and visual podcasts are an opportunity for creatives to engage with audiences without breaking the bank.

With major broadcasters such as the BBC and streaming services like Netflix investing in visual podcasts (aka vizpods), their popularity looks set to grow even further.

The ebook, published in partnership with TV Tech and Radio World, explores how visual podcasts have been rising in popularity and the technology behind them, from cameras to microphones, lighting to visual effects. Because this growing phenomenon looks set to be the next big creative success.

Download the free ebook here.