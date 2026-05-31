IAMT to Offer New Educational Sessions at InfoComm 2026

LAS VEGAS—IAMT, formerly known as IABM, has announced it will be offering an extensive program of sessions at InfoComm 2026, which runs from June 17 to 19, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Events include the InfoComm Spotlight Stage Partner Sessions, featuring an exciting panel of experts exploring everything from the rise of enterprise media production to how organizations are rethinking storytelling and content creation in the workplace.

It will so be hosting the IAMT Social Hour, where attendees can relax and unwind with the IAMT team and global MediaTech community on June 17 and 18 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the IAMT Hub – N7055.

The full program is available here .