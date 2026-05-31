IAMT to Offer New Educational Sessions at InfoComm 2026
It will also be hosting the IAMT Social Hour on June 17 and 18 during the show
LAS VEGAS—IAMT, formerly known as IABM, has announced it will be offering an extensive program of sessions at InfoComm 2026, which runs from June 17 to 19, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Events include the InfoComm Spotlight Stage Partner Sessions, featuring an exciting panel of experts exploring everything from the rise of enterprise media production to how organizations are rethinking storytelling and content creation in the workplace.
It will so be hosting the IAMT Social Hour, where attendees can relax and unwind with the IAMT team and global MediaTech community on June 17 and 18 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the IAMT Hub – N7055.
The full program is available here.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.