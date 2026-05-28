Calrec Scales ImPulseV to Expand Choice in Virtualized Audio Workflows

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.—Calrec has updated its ImPulseV Virtualised Audio Mixing Engine to expand the market for virtualized audio workflows.

The ImPulseV portfolio now includes two new smaller DSP package options—96 and 140 path configurations—alongside the existing 256-processing path option. Tailored for smaller systems that still demand uncompromising, broadcast-grade audio performance, all three packages share the same comprehensive feature set, including full processing on every path and support for 5.1 and immersive audio formats up to 7.1.4. DSP resources can also be allocated dynamically across channel and bus paths in real time, ensuring maximum efficiency for any production setup.

Calrec has also introduced shorter, more flexible licensing terms—one year, 12 weeks and four weeks—lowering the barrier to entry and allowing broadcasters to scale their production capabilities exactly when needed, without long-term commitments or high upfront costs, according to the company, making it “an ideal solution for boosting resources for temporary, variable, or one-off productions.”

"Traditional broadcasters are reinventing their operations so that they can produce more content for less, faster, and across more diverse platforms," says Henry Goodman, Director of Product Management at Calrec. "Remote and distributed production, combined with virtualization, reflect the broader trajectory of live production: away from fixed infrastructure and towards flexible, hybrid workflows that blend on-premise, cloud and distributed resources.

"This transition is enabling broadcasters to increase agility and cost efficiency through new business models," Goodman added. "Hybrid workflows that incorporate a blend of existing and new infrastructure allow broadcasters to build resource efficiency into every production – and that is quite an attractive proposition."