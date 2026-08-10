FOR-A To Highlight MixBoard, Viztrik AiDi Enhancement At IBC 2026

CYPRESS, Calif.—FOR-A will showcase new, practical solutions to real-world production challenges, including its MixBoard, viztrick AiDi, the FA-1616 and Hi-RDS, during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Typical of the issues facing broadcasters and production companies is the need to deliver multiple versions of the content to different formats and technical specifications, often in real time.

MixBoard, a software-based switcher powered by ClassX, is more than an integrated audio mixer and video switcher. It incorporates the ability to generate cropped versions for different aspect ratios and to stream outputs in multiple formats for broadcast and online services. As a software platform, MixBoard benefits from continuing enhancements, and IBC2026 will see the first showing of its comprehensive control for PTZ cameras.

Widely used for multiple outputs, viztrick AiDi is an on-device AI solution developed by Nippon TV and delivered globally by FOR-A. It is powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure. One of its most widely used solutions is GoVertical! AiDi, which delivers AI-aided 9:16 autocropping for social media in real time while automatically keeping the action centered and optimized for vertical viewing.

Other applications include player tracking and object recognition. Unlike cloud-based alternatives, viztrick AiDi operates entirely on-device, eliminating reliance on internet connectivity.

With most installations still depending on hybrid architectures, the FA-1616 is proving immensely valuable as a software-defined digital video processor. It supports up to 32 streams, including SDI and IP, and incorporates up/down conversion, color correction, audio remapping and timecode generation. Capable of providing the bridge between 2K and 4K, SDI and IP, compressed and uncompressed, it is the Swiss army knife of video processing.

Aimed at solving the real-world problems systems architects face today as they implement increasingly complex software-defined environments, Hi-RDS goes simplifies network design. Typical Registration and Discovery Systems (RDS) allow each node to be incorporated in just one RDS. Hi-RDS – hierarchical RDS – adds a primary RDS layer that then manages each node on the operational layers, making it simple to pass content between operational areas, between different vendors’ technologies and between formats.

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The IBC stand will also see demonstrations of the latest routing switchers and video switchers, including new additions to the MFR and HVS-Q12 Hanabi families. Each is designed with operational simplicity and high reliability in mind, while working with multiple formats and outputs for real-world practicality.

These switchers incorporate multiviewers, making cabling and installation simpler and reducing points of vulnerability. In addition, AI updates to the software-defined FOR-A IMPULSE live production platform will be shown.

See FOR-A at IBC 2026 stand 2.B53.