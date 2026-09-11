Calrec to Unveil Type RT Compact Console at IBC2026

HEBDEN BRIDGE, England—Calrec Audio will introduce the Type RT range of broadcast consoles at IBC2026, held Sept. 11–14 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Cent4er. The compact, self-contained units condense all essential broadcast features into models featuring 6, 12, or 18 motorized faders, the company said.

The launch is part of the wider IP ecosystem Calrec will exhibit The new console is built around Calrec’s established Argo consoles, which allow broadcasters to build productions their own way, sizing their investment to the project, the company said.

Type RT relies on proven Calrec technology and is suitable for such applications as stadiums and sports venues, radio stations, local TV/podcast studios, corporate events and houses of worship, the company said. Type RT combines the best of Calrec’s Argo and Type R platforms in a ready-to-use, self-contained console, it said.

Built-in features include DSP, control processing, comprehensive I/O, monitoring and integrated USB audio connectivity. Created as an accessible entry point into the Calrec IP ecosystem, Type RT is well-suited for new users who want the confidence of proven broadcast audio performance in a straightforward, all-in-one unit, Calrec said.

Built for fast deployment, Type RT is a compact, fanless tabletop console that ensures silent operation, delivering professional live broadcast performance in environments where space, time and budget matter, according to Calrec.

Dedicated information and metering displays beneath each fader give clear, instant visual feedback. The user-configurable control and monitoring panel features up to 138 assignable buttons, 24 rotary encoders with dedicated displays, three ancillary displays and a four-inch TFT screen with user-configurable meters, putting critical controls and status information where needed.

Calrec's Medium Capacity Card delivers native SMPTE ST 2110 AoIP connectivity with full support for existing Calrec AoIP boxes. Dante is available via an optional card, and MADI via a software license.

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Type RT combines optional True Control 2.0 for remote production and ImPulseV virtualized DSP in an ultra-compact form factor. Calrec Assist, the browser-based control interface, is included as standard.

Large and small soft panels from the existing Type R line are fully supported, with one soft panel per six-fader section as standard.

Every model shares the same capability, I/O and licensing options, so users can choose the surface size that suits their needs and budget rather than compromising on performance.

The company will also unveil Apex M6 at IBC. Apex M6 is a compact, cost-effective 1U modular I/O platform for audio interfacing, routing, bridging and network edge connectivity.

Designed to expand and extend connectivity across broadcast audio infrastructures, Apex M6 supports ST 2110-30, AES67, Dante, MADI, SDI, Waves SoundGrid AES3 digital formats and analog workflows.

The platform can be deployed independently of Calrec consoles, making it a good solution for broadcasters transitioning to IP, expanding existing networks or integrating mixed-format environments, the company said.

Apex M6 works with Calrec's full range of consoles while opening opportunities in standalone conversion, virtualized workflows and multivendor environments. Its 512-512 channel internal router allows any input to be sent directly to any output without patching signals back through the network, while NMOS-native operation ensures interoperability across multi-vendor ST 2110 ecosystems.

The company will also preview a series of Argo and ImPulseV software enhancements at the convention that reinforce its commitment to the EBU Dynamic Media Facility project and give broadcasters more freedom in shaping infrastructure around their priorities.

See Calrec at IBC2026 stand 8.C47

More information is available on the company’s website.