Rohde & Schwarz Introduces TM1 Air-Cooled UHF Transmitter at IBC2026

MUNICH, Germany—Rohde & Schwarz has unveiled the TM1 air-cooled UHF transmitter at IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The transmitter offers high system availability, enhanced energy efficiency and native support for NextGen TV broadcasting standards. It was specifically developed to help operators reduce energy consumption while enabling a simple migration path for existing TMU9 installations.

The TM1 expands the company’s UHF transmitter portfolio and covers power levels from 600 watts to 6.5 kilowatts. The transmitter supports ATSC 3.0 and 5G Broadcast natively. This enables network operators to implement new business models, such as mobile TV, targeted datacasting or interactive formats.

Advanced automation features ensure maximum efficiency in daily operations, Rohde & Schwarz said. For instance, R&S Auto-Doherty optimizes real-time performance for every operating point. Developed according to Secure by Design principles, TM1 transmitters help operators meet cybersecurity requirements, enabling secure and stable operation of critical broadcast infrastructure.

Rohde & Schwarz is offering a TM1 renewal option. Broadcast network operators can upgrade existing equipment from the previous generation to match the full functionality and performance of a modern TM1 in a cost-efficient manner.

The effort required to upgrade existing transmitters is significantly lower than a new system deployment. By extending the operational lifespan of current equipment, operators drastically reduce the time, space and capital expenditure typically needed for network modernization, Rohde & Schwarz said.

“The R&S TM1 is a future-proof solution that combines uncompromising RF performance with high sustainability,” Rohde & Schwarz Product Manager Maurice Uhlmann said. “Through TM1 renewal and native support for 5G Broadcast and ATSC 3.0, we help network operators immediately reduce their operating costs and carbon footprint, while simultaneously establishing the technological foundation for tomorrow's revenue streams.”

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See Rohde & Schwarz at IBC stand 8.B70.

More information is available on the company’s website.