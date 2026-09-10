Grass Valley Launches AVORA at IBC2026

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has announced AVORA, a new standalone, all-in-one live production solution that provides tools needed to create and deliver sophisticated live shows together in one streamlined system.

Launching at IBC2026, AVORA gives production teams a complete environment to prepare, produce and deliver live content, from switching and graphics to audio, remote guests, content, replay and delivery. Instead of building a production around multiple separate tools, AVORA brings everything together around the show.

AVORA is designed to make professional live production easier to create, operate and repeat, the company said.

Production resources can be prepared, saved, duplicated and recalled as a complete show, making it easy to move between recurring events, formats and productions without rebuilding the workflow each time. Teams can configure the production around the needs of each show and adapt it as those needs change.

“AVORA answers a very clear market need,” said Jonathan Lyth, product director for live applications at Grass Valley. “Production teams increasingly need professional capability, operational simplicity and the flexibility to scale around the show. AVORA brings the whole live production together in one system, giving teams a simpler way to create, operate and repeat sophisticated live productions.”

AVORA supports both visual, shot-based production and more traditional program/preset operation, allowing operators to work in the way that best suits the production. Its web-based user experience also enables multiple production roles to work with the same AVORA system from their own browser interfaces where required.

Remote guests can join productions through private invitation links, with low-latency connectivity, mix-minus and talkback built directly into the workflow. Content, graphics and prompting are integrated too, while replay, recording, monitoring, playout and delivery extend AVORA beyond production switching into a complete live production environment.

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AVORA is built on the founding principles and technology of GV AMPP, while operating as a standalone Grass Valley solution. It brings Grass Valley’s software-defined production experience into a self-contained all-in-one system, giving teams the flexibility to configure their production without the complexity of assembling and operating multiple independent tools.

AVORA is designed for a wide range of live productions, including sports, live events, venues, education, corporate and enterprise media, regional production and other repeatable workflows. The same system can be configured for different productions, formats and operating models.

For existing AMPP customers, AVORA also provides an additional option for productions where a standalone, all-in-one system is the right operational fit.

Grass Valley explained that AVORA complements Grass Valley’s wider live production portfolio. K-Frame continues to serve dedicated hardware switching environments, while Maverik X and AMPP address software-defined production at enterprise scale. AVORA adds a standalone all-in-one model for productions where integrated capability, flexibility and simplicity are the priority.

AVORA will be showcased at IBC2026 on the Grass Valley booth, stand 9.A01, and in the IBC Future Tech Zone, stand 14.C49, ahead of commercial availability later this year.