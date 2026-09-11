Atomos Debuts New HDR Monitors at 2026 IBC Show

AMSTERDAM—Atomos is launching two new HDR monitors for the 2026 IBC Show, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam.

The Shinobi 7 II seven-inch 2800nit HDR monitor features professional exposure, focus and framing tools, plus advanced USB-C camera control. Designed for filmmakers, photographers and content creators, Shinobi 7 II delivers a larger viewing experience than traditional 5-inch monitors, while remaining lightweight, portable and easy to integrate into any production workflow.

Filmmakers can adjust key camera settings including aperture, shutter speed or angle, ISO and white balance directly from the monitor, while compatible cameras also support touch-to-focus and shutter release for photography workflows.

Support for Log, HLG and PQ signals allows real-time monitoring of more than 10 stops of dynamic range, while built-in 3D LUT support enables real-time preview of the final look.

Shinobi 7 II incorporates Atomos' suite of professional monitoring tools for exposure, focus and framing, including EL Zone, false color, waveform, vectorscope, focus peaking, zebras, RGB parade, anamorphic de-squeeze, multiview analysis, frame guides and grid markers.

The monitor also supports on-device calibration using compatible calibration probes (sold separately), eliminating the need for a separate computer, and ensuring consistently accurate color.

Connectivity includes HDMI input and output supporting signals up to 4Kp30, alongside USB-C for camera control, power delivery and display calibration. Shinobi 7 II can be powered via USB-C PD, Sony NP-F batteries or an optional DC battery eliminator, while custom LUTs and firmware updates can be loaded via the integrated SD card slot.

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Shinobi 7 II will be available in September 2026 from authorized Atomos resellers and the Atomos online store, with a suggested retail price of USD $499 / €499 (excluding local taxes).

The Shogun AV-19M is a new 19-inch, rackmount 4K HDR monitor designed for live production, broadcast, studio and on-set monitoring. It supports both IP-based and traditional video monitoring in a single, space-efficient display. Its hybrid connectivity provides the flexibility to monitor sources across NDI, 12G-SDI, and HDMI workflows.

Shogun AV-19M (Image credit: Atomos)

Its large 4K HDR DCI-P3 touchscreen provides a detailed, color-accurate view of video content, making it ideal for production galleries, control rooms, OB vehicles, video villages, and portable flypack systems.

Integrated NDI HX3 support enables Shogun AV-19M to receive high-quality, low-latency video over Ethernet. Users can view a single NDI source full-screen or monitor up to four NDI sources simultaneously in a quad-view layout, providing a clear overview of video feeds carried across the network.

Alongside its IP capabilities, Shogun AV-19M features 12G-SDI and HDMI input and output for monitoring conventional video signals. This hybrid connectivity provides the flexibility to monitor SDI or HDMI video full-screen, complementing its dedicated IP monitoring capabilities.

A comprehensive suite of monitoring and image-analysis tools helps users assess every shot with confidence. These include EL Zone exposure-referenced false color, focus peaking, waveform monitoring and other familiar Atomos tools. User-definable function buttons provide fast access to frequently used features, allowing the monitor to be configured for different production roles and workflows.

For location production and mobile setups, there is an optional custom flypack, available separately.

Shogun AV-19M will be available in October 2026 from authorized Atomos resellers and the Atomos online store, with a suggested retail price of USD $1,899 / €1,899 (excluding local taxes).

Atomos will be in Stand 7.B19