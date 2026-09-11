Nagravision, MediaTek Demo Expand Relationship To Protect Premium Content At IBC2026

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX—Nagravision has signed an agreement with semiconductor maker MediaTek that enables operators to deploy their service to televisions sold by retailers, driving down the cost of serving each household while providing protection for the security of premium content.

The companies are jointly exhibiting during the ongoing IBC 202226, Sept. 11-14, at RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

As connected TVs become the primary streaming device for premium content, protecting the integrity of the device is essential to preserve trust across the content distribution chain. This defense-in-depth approach enables operators to reduce the risk of key extraction and disrupts piracy faster, limits unauthorized redistribution and safeguards consumer experiences.

Under the agreement, the Nagravision secure element will be included in all future TV SoCs on MediaTek’s roadmap, giving the technology a footprint across the world’s television manufacturers. The deal addresses a long-standing requirement: broadcast-grade security for OTT services, delivered through hardware rather than vulnerable software alone. The same technology also supports traditional broadcast services on televisions, at a premium level of protection previously only available via hardware-secured set-top boxes.

"This agreement firmly places security in the silicon rather than it being added around it,” said Sam Lee, General Manager, Smart Home BU at MediaTek. “By embedding the NAGRAVISION secure element across our TV SoC portfolio, we’re giving television manufacturers and service providers a consistent, hardware-anchored foundation for premium content, wherever in the world those devices ship.”

The initiative is also aimed at the next generation of threats that exploit AI and quantum computing. The solution implements a hardware-anchored architecture, allowing the protection of service critical assets against advanced threats.

“With the Nagravision secure element on every future MediaTek TV SoC, operators can count on a single level of protection for broadcast and streaming content alike, and on a security model built to answer threats that are only just starting to be understood,” said Nagravision senior vice president of Management and Sales Development Stéphane Le Dreau.

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See Nagravision and MediaTek at IBC stand 1.C81.