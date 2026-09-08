OWC Adds Dual HDMI and 1.5m USB-C Cable Options to Thunderbolt 5 Family

WOODSTOCK, Ill.—Other World Computing will unveil two new Thunderbolt 5 solutions at the 2026 IBC Show, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam. The new additions include OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock with Dual HDMI, and the Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cable now available in a 1.5-meter length.

With the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock with Dual HDMI one connection provides the displays, storage performance, networking, power, and connectivity of an enterprise-class desktop workstation, without the need for a pile of adapters and workarounds. Its key features include:

Two HDMI 2.1 ports built right in. Any monitor that has HDMI plugs directly into the dock with zero compatibility guesswork;

Single Thunderbolt 5 connection delivers dual displays, wired networking, storage, card readers, and full laptop charging simultaneously;

140W Power Delivery: Keeps MacBook Pros and high-performance Windows laptops fully charged at peak performance while running the entire connected setup;

Front USB-C port delivers up to 30W of charging;

Downstream Thunderbolt 5 port runs external SSDs and RAID arrays at full rated speed;

2.5GbE delivers the throughput needed for NAS workflows, large file transfers, and secure corporate environments;

UHS-II SD and microSD slots let photographers and video editors offload footage without a separate card reader;

Supports dual HDMI displays at up to 4K 240Hz or dual 8K 60Hz with DSC on Thunderbolt 5 hosts. A third display is possible via Thunderbolt or USB-C;

Compatible with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, USB4, USB-C, and Thunderbolt 3 (Mac) hosts across Mac and Windows environments;

OWC Innergize Enabled: A complete health, performance, and field update management app when using OWC Atlas SD memory cards with the dock's SD memory card reader;

Supports both horizontal and vertical desk placement, and

OWC Dock Ejector unmounts every connected drive in a single click. On macOS, an included driver also enables Apple Super Drive support through the dock.

“Thunderbolt 5 gives you tremendous performance and capability. The real question is what you do with it,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, OWC. “With the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock with Dual HDMI your laptop is no longer the compromise. One connection gives you the displays, storage performance, networking, power, and connectivity of a serious desktop workstation – without the pile of adapters and workarounds. We didn’t set out to build another Thunderbolt 5 dock. We set out to build the one professionals will measure the others against.”

O’Connor added, “This addition to our dock line-up is a result of customer feedback. Our goal is to continue to ensure our customers always have a choice when it comes to picking the solution(s) that best meet their individual desktop/workflow requirements."

Key features for OWC Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cables, now available in a 1.5-meter length include:

(Image credit: OWC)

Since it's 100% USB-C compatible, it connects to current, future as well as older Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Surface, and other devices with a Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, or USB-C port;

Up to 80Gbps of bidirectional data speed and up to 120Gbps for higher display bandwidth needs;

Connects to millions of docks, displays, eGPUs, PCIe expansion, external SSDs, RAID storage, and accessories;

Lab-certified to safely deliver up to 240W to charge the most power-hungry notebook computer;

Connects to the latest and future Thunderbolt, USB-C, and DisplayPort displays for incredible 4K, 5K, 6K, and up to three 8K displays, and

Three-Year OWC Limited Warranty.

The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock with Dual HDMI will be generally available (GA) in November and priced at $349.99. The Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cable in a 1.5-meter length availability is planned for the middle of October and will be priced at $58.99.

OWC will demo the new additions at Stand 7.A60 during IBC 2026. For more information, visit www.owc.com