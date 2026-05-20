Inside Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s Immersive, Haivision-Powered Circus Experience

Feld Entertainment, family owned and operated, is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit.

Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Monster Jam, Disney On Ice, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 80 countries and on six continents.

For nearly 60 years, Feld Entertainment has brought Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, The Greatest Show On Earth to audiences across the country. In 2026, the 148th edition was introduced, reimagined for today’s families and touring nationwide, with the clear ambition to evolve the circus into a modern, high-energy experience built for a new generation.

Branded as The Greatest Party On Earth, this new production set out the audience into participants by creating a live environment that feels contemporary, interactive, and immersive, while still maintaining the precision and reliability required for a fast-moving arena tour operating in some of the largest and most technically complex venues in the world.

The Challenge

A key component of this vision was real-time audience integration. Feld aimed to capture and feature authentic, in-the-moment, fan reactions and audience participation during the show by streaming live video directly from the crowd and showcasing live reactions on the large arena (or IMAG) screens in the arenas. This required performers to move freely throughout the audience while seamlessly capturing and transmitting broadcast-quality video.

(Image credit: Feld Entertainment)

“To create this fun atmosphere for The Greatest Party on Earth, we wanted to encourage more audience interaction and get everyone up and dancing,” said Brian Hanley, Senior Video Operations Manager at Feld Entertainment. “We thought that by filming from that first person experience from a mobile phone, it would create that social media influencer vibe on the live screen for the whole audience to see.”

Delivering on this vision introduced a complex technical challenge. The solution needed to provide a stable wireless connection, ultra-low latency to ensure real-time synchronization with IMAG screens, and professional-grade video quality—all within highly dynamic, unpredictable environments.

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With each performance taking place in a different arena with its own infrastructure, RF environment, and network limitations, Feld was faced with several significant challenges such as wireless congestion from thousands of audience members, varying venue layouts, and limited setup time. These challenges created a live production set up where traditional fixed cameras and infrastructure-heavy solutions were impractical for traversing the crowd and producing the immersive experience they were trying to create.

(Image credit: Feld Entertainment)

The Result

With the need for a reliable and portable solution, Feld Entertainment implemented a Haivision-based mobile live video contribution and streaming workflow to support and enhance audience interaction.

Performers now film with smartphones with the Haivision MoJoPro professional camera app installed, which captures live video and wirelessly streams it to the production control environment where a Haivision StreamHub receiver distributes it to the IMAG screens for the audience to see.

Haivision Streamhub (Image credit: Haivision)

By deploying high-powered access points around the performance space, they were able to establish a controlled, high-priority WiFi environment within the venue, allowing for an effective point-to-point connection. This connection and solution enables live video to be displayed at low latency, allowing audience members to see themselves on the screen without delays.

“One of the biggest issues was latency and we did not want to deal with relying on the internet. We didn't want to have to deal with the stream coming back with too much delay. We wanted everything to stay local,” said Hanley. “We don’t always get internet in every arena, so we also needed something that could help with that.”

In addition to performers capturing footage from within the audience, trapeze artists take the experience even further—using MoJoPro-equipped mobile devices while soaring through the air to film breathtaking, first-person perspectives. These dynamic, never-before-seen angles deepen the sense of immersion and bring audiences closer to the action than ever before—something only possible with a fully flexible and highly reliable solution.

Ease-of-use was also important when choosing MoJoPro for the show. Performers are operating the app, so it’s vital that the solution is lightweight, and is very simple to use.

The deployment of the Haivision solution is enabling Feld Entertainment to deliver an immersive Ringling Bros. Circus experience that connects the audience directly to the performers and involves them in the storytelling, enhancing engagement without disrupting the flow of the performance.