Sinclair and AMP Sports Announce New `Style of Play’ Podcast

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—In another example of how broadcasters are embracing video podcasting, Sinclair’s AMP Sports has announced the launch of "Style of Play", a new weekly women’s soccer podcast hosted by Julie Ertz and Kealia Watt. The series will kick off on June 2, across all major podcast platforms, with full video episodes available on YouTube.

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Sinclair said that Ertz, a two-time Women’s World Cup champion and one of the most decorated players in U.S. Soccer history, and Watt, a NCAA Division 1 National Champion, will bring expert analysis, personal storytelling, and behind-the-scenes insight. Each episode will explore the latest headlines, key moments shaping the sport, and feature conversations with athletes, coaches, and influential voices from across the global soccer landscape.

“The growth of women’s soccer is undeniable, and Style of Play gives us an opportunity to connect fans with the voices and perspectives of athletes who have competed at the very highest level,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Local Media at Sinclair. “We’re especially pleased to launch the show during the World Cup, at a time when global interest in the sport is growing. Fans will have the opportunity to hear unique insights and commentary from two of the top former U.S. Women’s National Team players, Julie and Kealia, whose credibility, authenticity, and deep understanding of the game make this podcast a natural extension of how we’re continuing to expand our sports content and engage audiences across platforms.”

Style of Play is supported by a strong roster of brand partners, including Coors Light, Airbnb and ZipRecruiter.

Style of Play expands AMP Sports’ growing portfolio of original programming, including `The Triple Option’, `Unfiltered Soccer’, `Post Moves’, `Throwbacks’ and `Cousins’.