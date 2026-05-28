Roku Unveils New TV Home Screen

SAN JOSE—In the first significant update of its home screen in over a decade, Roku has unveiled a new Home Screen that introduces a more dynamic, smarter experience.

The new home screen redesign is based on deep behavioral insights and viewer input that results in more relevant recommendations and faster pathways to content.

While maintaining the simplicity that has long been a signature Roku design philosophy, the streamer said that the update will help viewers find their next favorite show with ease.

On May 27, the new Home Screen began rolling out across all Roku TVs and streaming devices in the United States. Expansion to additional countries will follow in the coming months.

“When we set out to rethink the Home Screen, we knew we should listen to the people who use it every day. So we talked to the viewers, we tested extensively, and we pushed until the design and the data lined up for a meaningful update,” said Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, Roku. “Now, our new Home Screen puts entertainment at the center of everything, while staying true to Roku’s simple, intuitive roots. More than 100 million households will feel the difference the moment they turn on their TV—and it opens up a better, more powerful experience for our partners as well.”

For example, a majority of streamers (82%) told the streamer that they would love it if they turned on their TV and the show they wanted to watch was right on their Home Screen. The new Roku Home Screen does just that, recommending content based on the user’s interests. With billions of possible Home Screen combinations, Roku’s intelligence models pick the best one for each viewer every time they turn on their TV.

Roku describes other key new features as follows:

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