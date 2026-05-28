Roku Unveils New TV Home Screen
The most extensive redesign in over a decade reduces search times and improves the consumer experience
SAN JOSE—In the first significant update of its home screen in over a decade, Roku has unveiled a new Home Screen that introduces a more dynamic, smarter experience.
The new home screen redesign is based on deep behavioral insights and viewer input that results in more relevant recommendations and faster pathways to content.
While maintaining the simplicity that has long been a signature Roku design philosophy, the streamer said that the update will help viewers find their next favorite show with ease.
On May 27, the new Home Screen began rolling out across all Roku TVs and streaming devices in the United States. Expansion to additional countries will follow in the coming months.
“When we set out to rethink the Home Screen, we knew we should listen to the people who use it every day. So we talked to the viewers, we tested extensively, and we pushed until the design and the data lined up for a meaningful update,” said Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, Roku. “Now, our new Home Screen puts entertainment at the center of everything, while staying true to Roku’s simple, intuitive roots. More than 100 million households will feel the difference the moment they turn on their TV—and it opens up a better, more powerful experience for our partners as well.”
For example, a majority of streamers (82%) told the streamer that they would love it if they turned on their TV and the show they wanted to watch was right on their Home Screen. The new Roku Home Screen does just that, recommending content based on the user’s interests. With billions of possible Home Screen combinations, Roku’s intelligence models pick the best one for each viewer every time they turn on their TV.
Roku describes other key new features as follows:
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- Quick Access for your most used apps, continuously adapting to your routine.
- An intelligence-driven and expanded content-first “Top Picks for You” section.
- New genre-based destinations such as: For You, built on your interests and filled with fresh personalized picks, and Subscriptions, allowing for a convenient way to browse and discover from across all your subscriptions in one place.
- Search in key destinations with relevant suggestions and results.
- A streamlined collapsible menu.
- Elevated shortcuts for everyday actions including Save List, Continued Watching, and more.
- Your Daily Scoop, a dynamic row that brings you a curated digest of breakout shows and cultural trends.
- A Roku City tile, taking you to an interactive version of your favorite screensaver.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.