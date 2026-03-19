Avid: Vast Majority of Oscar-Winning Films Used Its Editing and Sound Tools

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has released data showing that the filmmakers, editors and sound teams worked with Avid Media Composer and Pro Tools to create the vast majority of this year’s Academy Award®-winning pictures.

In total, 87% of winning productions were crafted using Avid solutions, reinforcing Avid’s long history as the creative platform trusted for the world’s greatest storytelling, the company reported.

“Well-deserved congratulations to all the filmmakers, editors and sound teams recognized at this year’s Academy Awards,” said Wellford Dillard, CEO of Avid. “These films didn’t just entertain audiences – they moved, thrilled and inspired millions of people. We’re proud to see the world’s most important stories shaped by artists using Avid tools as part of their creative process. That’s what drives us every day – building technology that helps the world’s greatest creators deliver their best work.”

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Filmmakers working with Avid creative solutions were recognized across major categories including Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Animated Feature Film. Winning productions include:

Best Picture: `One Battle After Another'. Producers: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Best Film Editing:`One Battle After Another'. Editor: Andy Jurgensen.

Best Sound: `F1: The Movie'. Sound team: Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta.

Best Animated Feature Film: `KPop Demon Hunters'. Producers: Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong.

Best International Feature Film: `Sentimental Value' (Norway).

Best Visual Effects: `Avatar: Fire and Ash'. Visual effects team: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett.

Best Documentary Feature Film: `Mr. Nobody Against Putin' Producers: David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber and Alžběta Karásková.

Alongside a wide array of this year’s winning productions, Avid also reported that its editing and audio solutions were used across the majority of nominated works in several major categories, with 8 of the 10 Best Picture nominees were crafted using Avid, 4 out of 5 editors in Best Film Editing cut their films with Media Composer, and and all Best Sound nominees used Pro Tools.

For example, Andy Jurgensen, winner of the Best Film Editing Oscar for `One Battle After Another', cut the film using Avid Media Composer®.

“This film had so many tones – comedy, drama, action – it’s so hard to compartmentalize,” said Jurgensen. “One thing I really got into on this movie was Avid’s automatic transcribing tool… When you need to find just a word or a phrase you can search and find it in all the different takes. It saved me so much time.”

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The sound team behind `F1: The Movie', which won the Oscar® for Best Sound, used Avid Pro Tools workflows to craft an immersive racing experience that captured both the authenticity and excitement of Formula 1.

“What makes F1 exciting is that it is the peak of motorsport racing. It is the top of the top,” said Juan Peralta, re-recording mixer at Skywalker Sound. “One of the edicts we got from the producers of this movie was to try to make it as authentic as possible… We also were making a fun movie – we want people to enjoy it and just be on for the ride.”

Learn more about the creative process behind `F1: The Movie' here: https://connect.avid.com/f1-the-movie-lp.html