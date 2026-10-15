Adobe, NVIDIA Expand Their AI Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Adobe and NVIDIA are expanding their partnership, integrating NVIDIA’s AI technology into Adobe tools like Photoshop, Premiere, Substance 3D, Frame.io and Brand Concierge for faster AI-powered creation, production and personalization.

In March, the companies announced their initial partnership. Today’s announcement builds on that, combining Adobe’s creative and marketing workflows, models and technology with NVIDIA’s open models, libraries, research and accelerated computing.

The collaboration includes GPU acceleration for media ingest and intelligence in Frame.io and work related to Substance 3D, Adobe Firefly Foundry and 3D digital twin workflows for enterprise users.

“Creative workflows are more multimodal than ever, with many projects spanning images, video, audio, motion and 3D, making performance critical to helping creatives stay focused on their ideas and craft,” Deepa Subramaniam, vice president, product marketing, creative professionals at Adobe, said. “By partnering with NVIDIA to optimize Photoshop, Premiere and Substance 3D for RTX Spark and accelerating Frame.io in the cloud, we’re delivering the performance creatives need to bring their ideas to life.”

Adobe is bringing the power of the NVIDIA RTX Spark superchip, which NVIDIA launched earlier in October, to its agentic creative applications Photoshop, Premiere and Substance 3D. RTX-accelerated and optimized to take full advantage of RTX Spark’s unified memory and AI compute, these applications deliver up to 2 times faster AI processing, editing, color and effects, helping creatives iterate faster and stay in their creative flow, Adobe said.

Adobe rearchitected Photoshop around GPU-accelerated compositing to make it faster and more responsive for creative tasks, such as removing distractions with the Remove Tool and applying effects like Gaussian Blur and Light Leaks directly on canvas.

Some of the most demanding postproduction workflows in Premiere, from playback and rendering to effects, color and AI-powered tools, are RTX-accelerated and optimized for RTX Spark. This results in real, tangible speed gains for popular audio and video features in Premiere like Enhance Speech and Object Mask, the companies said. For 3D artists using Substance 3D Painter, RTX Spark speeds up the heaviest steps around texturing, they said.

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Adobe is also using NVIDIA-accelerated computing to speed cloud media processing and intelligent content discovery for Adobe Frame.io, helping production teams find and use growing media libraries more quickly. The updated Frame.io pipeline uses NVIDIA video acceleration, including NVIDIA NVDEC for hardware-accelerated decoding and NVIDIA TensorRT with CUDA for content preprocessing and embedding generation.

Moving compute-intensive video decoding, preprocessing and embedding generation onto NVIDIA GPUs lets Frame.io process media faster and make it searchable sooner, while supporting more responsive discovery across large content libraries.

Early performance results from selected Frame.io transcode and search workloads show:

About 5x faster embedding generation.

4x to 5x improvement in P95 processing latency.

About 80% smaller search proxy.

These gains mean uploaded content becomes searchable sooner, larger libraries refresh more efficiently and discovery and review stay frictionless as media volumes grow.

Adobe and NVIDIA also worked together to optimize Brand Concierge using NVIDIA Nemotron open models. This version will be available to enterprise customers later this year.

Adobe and NVIDIA will showcase their latest developments at Adobe MAX, Nov. 10–12 at Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Fla.

More information is available on the Adobe and NVIDIA websites.

Adobe MAX registration is available online.