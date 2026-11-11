Adobe, Google Expand AI and Creative Tool Integration

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. and SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Adobe and Google have expanded their strategic partnership, bringing Adobe’s tools to more Google products and Google’s AI models into more Adobe apps.

Adobe and Google announced the move this week at the Adobe MAX creativity conference with the goal of delivering more seamless, integrated workflows that help people bring ideas to fruition faster and create higher-quality content.

Acrobat will be available in Google Workspace through Google Drive and Gmail. Adobe will expand its connectors in Gemini and Gemini Enterprise with Acrobat and additional creative tools, while also bringing its creative tools to AI Mode in Google Search.

Google’s latest imaging and video models will come to Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Premiere and Adobe Express, and Google’s family of Gemini models will help power AI capabilities in Acrobat. Adobe and Google DeepMind will also collaborate on new AI-powered editing capabilities, starting with Photoshop.

People who create and work with documents often move between several apps to finish a single project. The expanded partnership intends to minimize that back-and-forth by embedding Adobe’s tools into everyday Google productivity applications and deploying Google’s AI into Adobe’s tools.

“Adobe’s mission is to empower everyone to create, and our AI innovations are helping more people express their ideas and create in ways that amplify their voice, while maintaining creative control,” Anil Chakravarthy, president and incoming CEO of Adobe, said. “Our expanded partnership combines Google’s frontier AI with Adobe’s industry-leading creative and productivity tools at global scale, enabling us to deliver differentiated experiences and bring Adobe’s innovations to more people across Adobe and Google products.”

Key areas of the partnership include: bringing Acrobat to Google Workspace; powering document intelligence with Gemini; expanding Adobe’s tools in Google’s AI experience; integrating Google’s frontier models across Adobe’s creative tools; and exploring creative editing experiences with Google DeepMind.

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The expanded partnership builds on the companies’ longstanding collaboration across their business areas. Recent collaborations include bringing Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker to Gemini Enterprise; launching Premiere on Android; bringing Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere to Google Books; and partnering with YouTube on a dedicated YouTube Shorts creation space in Premiere mobile.

More information is available on the Adobe website.