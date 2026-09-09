NDI, NVIDIA Collaborate On Real-Time AI Multilingual Content

LONDON—NDI is collaborating with NVIDIA to develop AI-powered workflows that enable broadcasters to create and distribute multilingual content in real-time, the company said.

By combining NDI-native media connectivity with NVIDIA AI technologies, including NVIDIA NIM microservices, the companies are making content immediately accessible to audiences in their preferred language, from live events and breaking news to sports, entertainment and corporate communications.

NDI and NVIDIA are working to enable multiple language experiences to be generated from a common media stream. For broadcasters, this means the same source content can be adapted for different audiences without replicating production operations for every language.

During internal testing of a workflow of 10 languages, the new method was able to achieve the same results with eight times less video carried.

"Broadcasters have spent decades trading audience reach against distribution cost," said Miguel Coutinho, head of NDI. "Together, NDI and NVIDIA are enabling a fundamentally different model, where a single media workflow can support multiple language experiences. This has the potential to significantly reduce bandwidth and distribution costs while making multilingual content accessible to far larger audiences."

The workflows support real-time translation, lip-synced dubbing and regional language adaptation, with the potential to support localized advertising as well. They are designed to fit into existing broadcast and media production environments, so organizations can add AI-powered localization without having to rebuild their current operations.

The solution is currently being tested. Proof-of-concept demonstrations at IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, in the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center, can be scheduled in advance by contacting NVIDIA or NDI representatives.

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See NDI at IBC 2026 stand 10.A41 and NVIDIA at stand 14.FT26 (in the Future Tech Zone.)