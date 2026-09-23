Adobe Completes Purchase Of Topaz Labs

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Adobe has completed the acquisition on AI video and image enhancement specialist Topaz Labs.

The acquisition has been valued at $340 million.

Topaz Labs will continue as a standalone brand, and Adobe and Topaz will integrate its advanced capabilities into creative tools and workflows. In 2025, Topaz received an Emmy Award for its video technology.

Filmmakers, photographers and designers use Topaz Labs technology to recover detail, improve clarity, maintain temporal consistency and produce video and image, said Deepa Subramantam, vice president of product marketing for creative professionals at Adobe in announcing closing of the deal.

Topaz Labs technology is available in Adobe Firefly and Photoshop. It helps creators upscale and enhance images and video while maintaining a natural look and details of the original, said Subramantam.

With the company’s Neurostream technology, creators can process AI models on their own devices or Topaz Lab’s cloud-based option.

Its tools enable users to modernize content at scale. Studios with decades of archived films, broadcasters and others can use Topaz Labs tools to modernize content for high-resolution screens, said Subramantam.

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“By integrating Topaz Labs’ tools and models into everyday Creative Cloud workflows, Adobe’s global community of creative professionals and enterprises will benefit from spending less time moving between tools and more time refining performances, shaping emotion and finding the perfect cut. Adobe will also optimize the performance of Topaz Labs models, while leveraging strong enterprise relationships and global reach to raise awareness of Topaz Labs among creative professionals,” she wrote.

The Topaz Labs brand will remain. Its apps and models will continue to be available as standalone products. Company CEO Eric Yang will join Adobe’s Digital Video and Audio team. Topaz Labs' customers will receiver the same level of support as they have, said Subramantam.