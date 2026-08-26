Tedial to Demo AI-Driven Media Supply Chain Solutions at IBC 2026

MALAGA, Spain—At IBC 2026, Tedial has announced that itwill demonstrate how broadcasters and media organizations can transform their operations through an AI-driven Media Supply Chain that combines intelligent automation, composable business services and user-centric experiences.

By combining AI, automation and composable architectures, Tedial said its solutions enable organizations to improve operational efficiency, accelerate content monetization and unlock new business opportunities.

“Our message is clear at this year’s show: Tedial powers the AI-Driven Media Supply Chain.” says Julian Fernandez-Campon, CTO, Tedial. “We help media organizations move beyond isolated AI tools to intelligent operations, where AI, people and workflows work together to deliver real business value, while maintaining the flexibility, governance and freedom to evolve as their business and AI technologies continue to advance.”

Tedial stressed that the future of media operations is not about adding AI tools onto existing workflows. It’s about reimagining the entire Media Supply Chain as an intelligent, connected ecosystem — one in which content, metadata, people and AI agents collaborate seamlessly, transforming media operations from manual and reactive processes into intelligent and proactive systems capable of operating at enterprise scale.

Tedial said its platform lets organizations automate complex media processes end-to-end using agentic AI, connect content silos across the enterprise, enrich assets with AI-generated intelligence, accelerate content discovery and reuse, and let users interact through natural language — all without coding.

This “AI Everywhere” approach allows organizations to adopt AI incrementally while retaining full control over governance, security and operational policy, choosing whichever tool or vendor suits each purpose.

Key AI capabilities on show at IBC from Tedial include:

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Automated metadata generation

Speech-to-text and multilingual transcription

Content summarization

Scene and object recognition

Entity extraction

Content classification

AI-assisted workflow automation

AI-driven recommendations and decision support

AI-Powered Semantic Search

Traditional search depends on manually created metadata and predefined taxonomies. Tedial's AI-powered Semantic Search instead lets users discover content based on meaning, context and intent rather than exact keywords, using natural language queries such as “find interviews discussing sustainability”, “show all goals scored in the final ten minutes”, or “locate content featuring a specific brand or person.”

By leveraging AI-generated embeddings and semantic understanding, users can surface valuable content that would otherwise remain hidden within large media repositories — resulting in faster content discovery, increased asset reuse and greater monetization opportunities.

Introducing MCP: Model Context Protocol

At IBC 2026, Tedial will introduce MCP (Model Context Protocol), a framework that allows external applications, AI assistants and business tools to interact intelligently with the Media Supply Chain. Rather than relying solely on traditional integrations, MCP provides contextual access to content, metadata, workflows, business processes and operational actions, allowing external systems and AI agents to:

Search content repositories

Retrieve metadata and contextual information

Trigger workflows

Perform operational actions

Execute business processes

Collaborate across multiple platforms

MCP extends the Media Supply Chain beyond system integration, enabling a new generation of AI-driven operational experiences.

Beyond Integration

Media organizations have spent years integrating systems. Tedial's approach goes beyond integration by connecting not only applications, but also business processes, users, content, metadata and AI services — creating an intelligent operational fabric in which information flows seamlessly across the organization. With a portfolio of more than 180 available integrations and over 300 systems integrated across Tedial's history, the result is a more agile, adaptable media ecosystem capable of responding rapidly to changing business requirements.

Composable Media Business

Tedial enables a Composable Media Business approach through its portfolio of smartPacks — preconfigured business solutions that combine workflows, metadata models, user experiences, integrations and AI services around specific media use cases, including Social Media, News, Sports, Localization and Content Delivery and more. Each smartPack delivers complete operational capability while remaining fully interoperable within the broader Media Supply Chain.

Built on Tedial’s NoCode platform, smartPacks enable organizations to configure and extend capabilities quickly, introducing new business processes in weeks rather than months to continuously while protecting existing investments.

By combining composability, AI and NoCode configuration, Tedial enables organizations to build a Media Supply Chain that adapts to their business, not the other way around.

New Media Portal for Content Exchange and Distribution

At IBC 2026, Tedial will also showcase a completely redesigned Media Portal, enabling broadcasters and media organizations to securely publish, distribute and monetise content with partners, affiliates, rights holders and external stakeholders.

Key capabilities include modern user experience, branded partner portals, advanced search and discovery, secure content sharing, self-service content access, AI-powered content discovery, and integrated review and collaboration workflows.

The new Media Portal transforms how organizations make content available to external ecosystems while maintaining governance and control.

At IBC2026, Tedial exhibiting at Stand 1.C64.