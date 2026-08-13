Cineverse Launches New Tools to Repurpose Audio Ads for CTV

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse has launched VAUDIO, a new ad tech offering that takes existing podcast, radio or streaming audio commercials and adds the visuals required for television.

This allows advertisers to launch campaigns across connected TV (CTV) inventory without requiring a traditional video shoot.

Advertising partners at launch include A24, Aura Entertainment, NEON, Signature Entertainment, and Well Go USA.

"VAUDIO brings immediate opportunities to brands looking for an easy way to get more out of their campaigns using CTV, and for our supply-side partners, including media owners, platforms and OEMs, who can now unlock new ad formats and creative that support a better viewer experience, increase ad inventory fill, and drive new revenue," said Cineverse president and chief strategy officer Erick Opeka. "The economics matter here too. At steady state, we believe VAUDIO can contribute up to $12 million in annual revenue at a 15 to 20 percent contribution margin, and we are targeting that run rate by the end of our fiscal year. Because VAUDIO is built on IndiCue's existing ad infrastructure and is developed and marketed by the same team, it required minimal incremental investment, and that contribution flows through to the bottom line."

Spearheaded by the executives that joined Cineverse with the acquisition of IndiCue, and built by the company's industry-leading Matchpoint team, Cineverse said that VAUDIO was created to help advertisers reach new audiences in a high-impact, lean-back environment without requiring traditional video production.

VAUDIO transforms existing podcast ads, streaming audio creative, or host-read campaigns into visually-compelling CTV placements that drive awareness and recall.

Three example VAUDIO ads can be viewed at www.indicue.com/vaudio .

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"CTV inventory is too often underused or wasted, leading to poor viewer experiences, money left on the table for platforms, and missed opportunities for brands looking to engage with consumers that are increasingly tuning in to ad-supported streaming programming," added Cineverse executive vice president of revenue Nicholas Frazee. "With VAUDIO, advertisers can easily reach addressable audiences by leveraging existing assets, extending the ROI of podcast campaigns, and doing so with content that engages audiences rather than putting them to sleep with repetitive jingles and countdowns. Cineverse continues to integrate IndiCue's monetization and engagement offerings into their broader ad solutions ecosystem, and brands and media companies alike stand to quickly benefit."