AdClarity Expands CTV Offering to 20 Countries

NEW YORK—BIScience’s AdClarity said it has expanded its connected TV (CTV) ad intelligence product to 19 new countries, bringing total tracked CTV ad spend to $70 billion across 20 markets.

With CTV now representing 10% of all tracked ad spend globally and 16% of the U.S. ad spent, BiScience has added CTV coverage in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Brazil, France, Indonesia, Italy, Norway, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Spain, New Zealand and Denmark.

Each market includes local platform depth. For example, the United Kingdom features Channel 4 and ITV, Germany includes Joyn and Sky, and Australia covers 10 Play, 7plus, 9Now and Stan.

With this release, BIScience reported that AdClarity now combines the industry's widest cross-market CTV coverage with AI-powered ad intelligence. Built on one consistent methodology across markets and media, including CTV, AdClarity gives teams a unified way to compare activity, uncover competitive shifts, and move from data to decisions faster. The company said that customers can now generate insights in under 10 seconds, reducing manual analysis by 85% through AI-driven automation, and saving an average of 7,980 hours annually per customer.

Currently, AdClarity's panel of 30 million opt-in users spans 132 streaming platforms, 5 million smart TVs, and 52 countries, with eight years of historical depth. AdClarity said it serves 27% of the Fortune 500, including Adidas, Amazon, Booking.com, Disney, Shell, Sony and Wix. The platform is also used by four of the five top global advertising agencies and seven of the top ten global market research companies.

"Global advertisers don't work in silos, and their intelligence tools shouldn't either. By expanding AdClarity's CTV coverage to 20 markets and integrating built-in AI, we've unified the cross-media view and bridged the gap between seeing data and taking action. One methodology, one platform. Total visibility across every screen," said Dorit Kaplan, VP Product and Strategy at BIScience.

To learn more, visit AdClarity’s website.