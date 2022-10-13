New ATSC 3.0 Hybrid HDMI Dongle on the Horizon

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND—DigiCAP a developer of ATSC 3.0 home gateway devices, says it is collaborating with software company iWedia S.A. (part of the Zappware Entertainment Group International) to create what the two are calling the first ATSC 3.0 hybrid HDMI dongle of its kind. The AirCaster is designed to enable an integrated user experience between NextGen TV and OTT to help accelerate the adoption of ATSC 3.0 in the U.S.

According to the two companies, the collaboration brings together the expertise of DigiCAP for hardware and iWedia for software to deliver an ATSC 3.0-enabled device that is more economic and less intrusive than a set-top box. Plugging directly into the back of the TV, consumers who purchase AirCaster will be able to access OTT streaming applications without the necessity of purchasing a separate set-top box.

AirCaster will bring OTT benefits to broadcasters as well, the companies said, giving them the opportunity to better target advertising to a wider audience and allowing them to move to apps to deliver their service. The ATSC hybrid HDMI dongle development will help the market continue to deliver new innovative business models for broadcasters, said Pete Han, CEO of DigiCAP.

The CEO of iWedia said that the AirCaster will help play a key role in pushing adoption of ATSC 3.0 in the United States.

“Our successful collaboration with DigiCAP has capitalized on the synergies between our companies to create a device that brings more choice and higher quality [video] to U.S. TV consumers,” said Hans-Jürgen Desor.