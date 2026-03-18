Harmonic Makes NextGen TV Upgrades to XOS Media Processor

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced significant enhancements to its XOS Advanced Media Processor that lower the cost of broadcast distribution while enabling outstanding viewing experiences.

The expanded capabilities to the media processor are designed to improve operations for the migration from C-Band satellite to Ku-Band and IP distribution, the continued rollout of ATSC 3.0 in the United States and the adoption of DTV+ in Brazil.

"Broadcasters around the world are navigating major transformations, from spectrum reallocations to migrations to next-generation television standards like ATSC 3.0 and DTV+," said Stéphane Cloirec, vice president, video appliances and software product management, video business at Harmonic. "With newly enhanced capabilities, our XOS Advanced Media Processor eases these transitions, helping broadcasters modernize operations, deliver richer viewing experiences and reduce infrastructure complexity."

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Harmonic's XOS media processor combines advanced playout, premium encoding and broadcast delivery workflows into a single solution for broadcast distribution.

Harmonic reported that the latest enhancements to the XOS media processor enable broadcasters to:

Enhance the ATSC 3.0 Viewer Experience. As ATSC 3.0 deployments continue across the U.S., broadcasters are looking to enhance the viewing experience. Harmonic's XOS Advanced Media Processor supports Dolby Vision® advanced HDR with look management, enabling broadcasters to optimize HDR content across display types and preserve creative intent on any screen. The XOS media processor also includes Dolby Atmos object-based audio with support for audio description and dialog enhancement, improving accessibility and allowing for more immersive viewer experiences. These innovations enable broadcasters to deliver richer NextGen TV applications while leveraging the same software-based playout-to-delivery workflow.

Power Cost-Effective DTV+ Deployment. Harmonic's XOS media processor lowers the cost of DTV+ deployments by integrating playout, encoding and gateway functionality into a single appliance. The solution supports advanced codecs including VVC, LCEVC and MPEG-H audio, enabling broadcasters to deliver low-latency, high-quality video and audio experiences while optimizing bandwidth efficiency. In addition, the XOS media processor integrates ROUTE and STLTP gateway functionality for centralized management of all DTV+ parameters, further reducing deployment costs.

Simplify the Transition to IP Delivery. Harmonic's XOS media processor supports traditional satellite workflows in addition to IP-based distribution using SRT or RIST together with CDN distribution while maintaining exceptional video quality and low latency. The media processor offers hybrid satellite and IP delivery, leveraging emerging standards like satellite Ku-Band downlink and RIST packet recovery over IP to help broadcasters ensure a smooth migration away from legacy satellite infrastructure while maintaining broadcast-grade service reliability for primary distribution.

Harmonic will demonstrate the latest innovations to the XOS Advanced Media Processor at the 2026 NAB Show, April 19-22, in Las Vegas in booth W2831. To schedule a meeting with the company, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/nab/ .

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com .