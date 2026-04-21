ATSC Celebrates 3.0’s Global Expansion

Brazil’s announcement in August 2025 that it was adopting the physical layer of ATSC 3.0 represented a significant step for international uptake of the U.S.-based broadcast standard.

Bringing it to a nation of more than 212 million people — where 80% of the population watches over-the-air television — creates a multitude of opportunities to advance ATSC 3.0, which combines broadcast with internet protocol.

The standard, which consists of “best-of-breed” technologies, will reside within Brazil’s new DTV+ (aka “TV 3.0”) protocol, due to begin pilot tests in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.

Regulators and broadcasters hope “football fever” around the world’s largest sporting event will spur consumers to purchase new sets that support TV 3.0.

This was among many topics discussed by broadcast representatives from Brazil, India, South Korea and the Caribbean in Monday’s “NextGen TV and TV 3.0: A Global Conversation on the Future of Broadcasting” panel.

FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty opened the conference, addressing the importance of broadcasters’ public-interest commitments.

She tied those obligations to the opportunities afforded by ATSC 3.0, which has been deployed to about 75% of the U.S. population.

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While broadcasters see increased competition in an expanding television universe, Trusty noted the industry’s “unique place in the media ecosystem.” She said it’s “critical” for the FCC to ensure that broadcasters not only survive in today’s competitive environment, but thrive.

“In a marketplace where competition and technologies are evolving, the FCC needs to get its policies right for broadcasters and the communities they serve — from ownership regulation, to the principles guiding the ATSC 3.0 transition, to continually reevaluating its regulations to ensure their benefits truly outweigh their burdens,” she said.

“If the commission achieves that goal, broadcasters will have both the ability and the right incentives to keep serving the public interest, which I see as the best way of advancing those objectives.”

Frederico de Siqueira Filho, Brazil’s minister of communications, described the importance of broadcasting in the country’s culture.

“For decades, broadcasting has played a central role in Brazil. It’s not just media or entertainment, it’s a pillar of democracy, a tool for social inclusion, familial resilience and the primary source of information,” he said.

“Free-to-air television continues to be the most universal communication service in the country, reaching households across our regions, income levels and geographies. As we move into a new technology era, our objective is clear: to preserve these core values while unlocking entirely new capabilities. And TV 3.0 is how we intend to do that.”

Octavio Pieranti, commissioner at Brazilian regulator ANATEL, discussed new proposals to help ensure that TV 3.0 maintains equal footing with streaming services on smart TVs sold in the country.

These include mandating a button on TV remotes dedicated to the standard, part of a group of rules he refers to as “Providence of TV.”

“The remote control on new TVs must have a specific button that can access DTV+,” he said. “The main app of DTV+ must be at the first position of the app lists on the setup of the TV.”

ATSC President Madeleine Noland, who led the discussion, described Brazil’s progress with TV 3.0 as remarkable.

“We’re seeing momentum across the Caribbean, India and North America … Against that global backdrop, Brazil’s adoption of ATSC 3.0 as the foundation for DTV+ represents one of the most significant developments in next-generation products.”

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