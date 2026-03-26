Global NextGen TV Takes Center Stage at 2026 NAB Show

FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty (left) Brazil Minister of Communications Frederico de Siqueira Filho will speak at the "NextGen TV and TV 3.0: A Global Conversation on the Future of Broadcasting" session.

WASHINGTON—The organizers of the 2026 NAB Show have announced that the event will host the Federative Republic of Brazil’s Minister of Communications, Fredrico de Siqueira Filho , and FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty , both of whom will speak at the featured session, NextGen TV and TV 3.0: A Global Conversation on the Future of Broadcasting . The session will cover the future of broadcasting and the international advancement of ATSC 3.0.

“NextGen TV is opening a new chapter for free, over-the-air broadcasting, and this conversation at NAB Show will spotlight the global momentum behind that future,” said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “We are honored to welcome Minister Frederico de Siqueira Filho and FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty for a timely discussion on how policymakers and broadcasters can work together to accelerate ATSC 3.0 deployment, unlock innovation and strengthen the vital service local television stations provide to communities.”

As ATSC 3.0 gains momentum globally, the session will bring together policymakers and standards leaders to explore Brazil’s TV 3.0 initiative, the U.S. experience with NextGen TV and how broadcasters are leveraging the technology as a platform for innovation and new services, the NAB said.

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“We are facing a profound transformation in the way television is produced and consumed. The evolution toward TV 3.0 in Brazil opens new possibilities for business models, strengthens the competitiveness of the industry, expands the range of content and services available to citizens, and significantly enhances the technical quality of free-to-air television through greater interactivity,” said Brazil’s Minister of Communications, Frederico de Siqueira Filho. “It will represent the definitive integration of television and the internet. This is an advancement that places Brazil at the forefront of innovation in the sector and reinforces the role of television as an essential service for the population."

Scheduled for Monday, April 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT, the session will open with remarks from H.E. Frederico de Siqueira Filho and Federal Communications Commissioner Olivia Trusty. The program will also feature international perspectives from markets including India, Korea and the Caribbean regarding next-generation broadcasting technologies.

“This session represents a unique opportunity to bring together leadership from Brazil and the United Stated to advance the global dialogue around next-generation broadcasting,” said Paulo Henrique Castro, president of the Brazilian Society of Television Engineering (SET). “Brazil’s TV 3.0 initiative is a transformative step forward, building on the ATSC 3.0 standard to enable new services, foster innovation and expand digital inclusion through a more connected viewing experience. It also highlights the importance of international collaboration as this technology continues to gain momentum worldwide.”

The program includes two panel discussions: “Bridging Standards — From ATSC 3.0 to Brazil’s TV 3.0 Platform,” focused on standards development and deployment strategies, and “Deploying the Future — International Broadcaster Perspectives on NextGen TV,” highlighting real-world implementation and global collaboration across emerging ATSC 3.0 markets.

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This panels are part of the Broadcast Management and Monetization Conference at NAB Show, a program that brings together media professionals across television, radio, podcasting and digital platforms to explore strategies for revenue growth and operations, with a focus on audience development, modern infrastructure and media monetization models.

In addition to this session, NAB Show offers a wide range of global programming and international engagement opportunities, including country pavilions, such as the Great Britain & Northern Ireland Pavilion and the new Romanian Pavilion , global partner collaborations with the Korean Radio Promotion Association and the European Broadcasting Union, and conference sessions focused on cross-border collaboration, emerging markets and worldwide media innovation.

The NAB Show organizers described some of the globally oriented sessions as follows: