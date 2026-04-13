Sinclair and ONE Media Technologies Outline NextGen TV, Tech Plans for NAB Show

HUNT VALLEY, Md.— Sinclair , Inc. and its subsidiary, ONE Media Technologies have announced that their executives and engineers will be participating in demonstrations, multiple panel discussions, and technical paper presentations relating to NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 , BPS and other topics during the 2026 NAB Show between April 18-22 show in Las Vegas.

In addition, Harvey Arnold, Sinclair’s senior vice president of engineering, will be honored with the 2026 Television Engineering Achievement Award from the NAB during the We Are Broadcasters awards ceremony on April 21.

“Sinclair is focused on advancing the future of broadcast through innovation and collaboration. At this year’s NAB Show, we look forward to demonstrating the continued evolution of ATSC 3.0 and the transformative opportunities it creates for broadcasters, consumers, the broader media ecosystem, as well as the national interest with the Broadcast Positioning System,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO, Sinclair.

Sinclair and ONE Media will participate in ATSC’s booth in the Central Hall #C1655 of the Las Vegas Convention Center, demonstrating the next evolution of broadcast delivery, “Broadcast Once. Deliver Everywhere”: a single ATSC 3.0 transmission reaching every screen, TV, tablet, and mobile device.

The Sinclair/ONE Media leadership team will also participate in the following NAB panels and presentations (all times PT):

Saturday, April 18, 3:30-4:40pm. Broadcast Positioning System (BPS): Deployment Progress, Industry Collaboration and the Path Beyond GNSS. Harvey Arnold, Senior Vice President-Engineering. N261

Saturday, April 18, 3:30-4:40pm. Broadcast Positioning System: Experts Gather to Discuss Current State. Harvey Arnold, Senior Vice President-Engineering. N261

Saturday, 3:40-4:15pm. Devoncroft Executive Summit: Agentic AI in Media: Business Case and Structural Impact. Mike Kralec, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Main Stage

Sunday, April 19, 4:00-5:00pm. American Bar Association: Representing Your Local Broadcaster – Video Distribution in 2026 and Beyond. David Gibber, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Wynn Lower Event Space

Monday, April 20 2:00-2:45pm. DigiCAP Introduces AlOps for ATSC 3.0. James Willis, NextGen Deployment Manager, ONE Media Technologies. N249

Monday, April 20, 3:20-3:40pm. Broadcast Positioning System (BPS) as a Complementary Time Source to GPS for Datacenters. Harvey Arnold, Senior Vice President-Engineering. N256

Monday, April 20, 3:45-4:15pm. Programming Everywhere: LTN and Tennis Channel on Navigating the IP Transition and Driving Reach and Revenue. Del Parks, President of Technology and Paul Spinelli, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Engineering. W213-W214

Monday, April 20, 4:00-5:00pm. NextGen TV Tech in Motion: Inside Two Live ATSC 3.0 Lab Prototypes. Jason Kim, Senior Systems Engineer, ONE Media Technologies and So Vang, Vice President, Emerging Technologies, ONE Media Technologies. C2450

Tuesday, April 21, 11:15-12pm. America 250: Owning the Moment — How Radio and TV Will Drive Community, Culture and Revenue in 2026. Ryan Moore, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. N259

As part of the Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference track of NAB, Sinclair/ONE Media will present several technical papers:

ATSC3 B2X: A Way Towards O-RAN Compliance for Broadcasting. Sangsu Kim, Senior Director, ONE Media, (co-author, presentation by Radisys and Freestream). Saturday, April 18 | 11:40am – noon | N256.

Broadcast Positioning System Deployment in a Single Frequency Network. Nick Hottinger, Senior Systems Engineer and Liam Power (Edgebeam). Sunday, April 19 | 4 – 4:20pm | N256.

Only SFNs Deliver ATSC 3.0 Everywhere: Turning Broadcast Theory into Nationwide Reality. Louis Libin, VP, Spectrum Strategy and Engineering, ONE Media. Monday, April 20 | 9:30 – 9:50am | N256.

ATSC 3.0 – B2X Interworking With 5G Core for End-to-End Broadcast Integration. Sangsu Kim, Senior Director, ONE Media, Mike Simon, Director Advanced Technology, ONE Media Technologies; and Rashmi Kamran, Freestream. Monday, April 20 | 10:10 – 10:30am | N256.

Standardized but Sleeping: Awakening a Forgotten Feature – Wake Up Bits. Jason Kim, Senior Systems Engineer, ONE Media. Monday, April 20 | 11:40am – noon | N256.