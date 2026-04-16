FCC Commissioner Gomez to Speak at LPTV Day at 2026 NAB Show

The Advanced Television Broadcasting Alliance has announced a series of sessions, including one with FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, that will take place during LPTV Day at the 2026 NAB Show on Monday April 20.

“LPTV Day at NAB is less than a week away — and this year, we're not just talking about the future of broadcasting, we're talking about the business of it,” said Lee Miller, executive director of ATBA in a statement. “The Business of LPTV Broadcasting" is this year's theme, and every session, every speaker, and every conversation on April 20 is built around one question: How do you make money as an LPTV broadcaster in 2026 and beyond? We've put together a day that brings real answers from real operators, technology providers, and direct engagement with FCC leadership on the issues that matter most to your bottom line.”

Registration is required and available here .

The full agenda and details about the sessions are available here .