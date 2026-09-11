CAMB.AI Unveils Multilingual Broadcasting AI Agent at IBC2026

AMSTERDAM—CAMB.AI is introducing its new Streaming SDK and Streaming Dashboard at IBC2026, with integrations into NVIDIA Holoscan for Media open reference architecture

The release gives developers and broadcast teams new ways to integrate, manage and deploy real-time multilingual broadcasting within their existing workflows.

CAMB.AI’s live localization technology has already been used across Ligue 1+, NASCAR and Eurovision Sport, including live AI-dubbed commentary and multilingual subtitling.

CAMB.AI is billing the launch as the “multilingual broadcasting’s first AI agent, now live as an SDK.”

Available for C++, Python, Java and Rust, the SDKs allow developers to start broadcasting in multiple languages with as little as three lines of code, making it easier to integrate multilingual capabilities directly into existing applications and workflows.

CAMB.AI’s live streaming platform supports 150+ languages, producing dubbed audio and subtitles for live content. It supports source-speaker voice cloning, studio voices and custom terminology, allowing names, venues, sponsors and other specific terminology to remain consistent across languages. The release features the latest quality enhancements backed by CAMB’s foundational models MARS and BOLI.

CAMB.AI’s new capabilities will be available within the NVIDIA Holoscan for Media reference architecture as a hybrid SaaS. Holoscan for Media is NVIDIA’s open reference architecture and developer toolkit for building AI-powered live media solutions on NVIDIA infrastructure.

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Program audio can be processed by CAMB.AI’s models to produce dubbed commentary in each target language, with outputs returned to the production network or delivered directly to destinations including CDN, OTT and YouTube Live.

For broadcasters, this allows live localization to operate alongside other production applications. It reduces the need to send feeds to a separate cloud localization environment and back, reducing infrastructure hops while allowing media to remain within the broadcaster’s facility or own cloud environment when required.

The new Streaming Dashboard provides a visual environment for building, launching and monitoring multilingual streams.

Operators can configure sources, select audio, set processing profiles, create language pipelines and manage output destinations from a single interface. During a live broadcast, teams can monitor stream health, outputs, runtime and live transcripts, as well as pause and resume dubbing without stopping the stream.

CAMB.AI will preview its new dashboard, and SDKs at IBC2026. Visitors will be able to see live multilingual dubbing in action at the CAMB.AI Booth 5.C24.