FCC Nominee Thumann Severs to Testify in Senate Sept. 17
Appearance before Senate Commerce Committee will move her one step closer to confirmation and a 3-1 Republican majority at the agency
WASHINGTON— Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said the panel will hold a hearing Sept. 17 on Danielle Thumann Severs’ appointment to the Federal Communications Commission.
In August, President Donald Trump nominated Thumann Severs, a Republican, to complete a five-year term that began on July 1, 2024.
She would fill a seat that has been vacant since Republican Nathan Simington resigned in July 2025. Her appointment would give Republicans a 3-1 majority on the commission.
Trump has not nominated a Democrat to replace Geoffrey Starks, who also left in July of 2025, even though it is traditional for Republican and Democratic nominees to be considered together.
Recently, a coalition of 12 communications industry, broadband, and public safety organizations that included NATE, NCTA and NTCA sent a letter to Cruz and the committee’s ranking member, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), backing the nomination.
The letter applauded her experience in issues handled by the FCC. Thumann Severs has served two tours in the FCC chairman’s office, first as a legal adviser beginning in 2021 and now as senior counsel, with a policy portfolio spanning the Wireline Competition Bureau, the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau and the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.