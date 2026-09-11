FCC Nominee Thumann Severs to Testify in Senate Sept. 17

WASHINGTON— Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said the panel will hold a hearing Sept. 17 on Danielle Thumann Severs’ appointment to the Federal Communications Commission.

In August, President Donald Trump nominated Thumann Severs, a Republican, to complete a five-year term that began on July 1, 2024.

She would fill a seat that has been vacant since Republican Nathan Simington resigned in July 2025. Her appointment would give Republicans a 3-1 majority on the commission.

Trump has not nominated a Democrat to replace Geoffrey Starks, who also left in July of 2025, even though it is traditional for Republican and Democratic nominees to be considered together.

Recently, a coalition of 12 communications industry, broadband, and public safety organizations that included NATE, NCTA and NTCA sent a letter to Cruz and the committee’s ranking member, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), backing the nomination.

The letter applauded her experience in issues handled by the FCC. Thumann Severs has served two tours in the FCC chairman’s office, first as a legal adviser beginning in 2021 and now as senior counsel, with a policy portfolio spanning the Wireline Competition Bureau, the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau and the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau.