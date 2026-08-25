Enco to Highlight Caption, Translation Enhancements at IBC2026

Enco Systems will show its latest captioning, AI, translation and virtual production tools at next month’s IBC.

NOVI, Mich.—Enco Systems will feature its latest advances in five key areas, including captioning, translation, AI production tools, automation and virtual production during IBC2026, set for Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Several solutions will debut at IBC as Enco demonstrates how broadcasters can apply AI, cloud technologies and intelligent automation across the content life cycle. Highlights include the next generation of Enco’s enCaption technology, the European debut of its enSpeak real-time voice translation solution, new AI tools for television and radio and the IBC debut of the latest Qimera Virtual Production innovations.

IBC highlights will include:

Captioning: Enco will demonstrate the enCaption suite for automated, highly accurate live captioning. The company will also demo its next-generation enCaption Sierra platform, which offers flexible on-premises and cloud deployment and improvements in language support and accuracy, as well as its Raptor cloud captioning encoder.

Enco will demonstrate the enCaption suite for automated, highly accurate live captioning. The company will also demo its next-generation enCaption Sierra platform, which offers flexible on-premises and cloud deployment and improvements in language support and accuracy, as well as its Raptor cloud captioning encoder. Translation: Enco will show how enTranslate and enSpeak can expand standard captioning capabilities into multilingual text and audio. The enTranslate tool converts live captions into translated text in real time, while enSpeak enables natural-sounding low-latency voice translation.

Enco will show how enTranslate and enSpeak can expand standard captioning capabilities into multilingual text and audio. The enTranslate tool converts live captions into translated text in real time, while enSpeak enables natural-sounding low-latency voice translation. Artificial Intelligence: Enco will preview a new AI-powered video solution that automatically identifies and extracts compelling segments from long-form programming for repurposing across social and digital platforms. It will also demonstrate SPOTai, an AI tool that rapidly generates professional video advertisements for television, digital and social media.

Enco will preview a new AI-powered video solution that automatically identifies and extracts compelling segments from long-form programming for repurposing across social and digital platforms. It will also demonstrate SPOTai, an AI tool that rapidly generates professional video advertisements for television, digital and social media. Automation: The company returns to IBC with its VDESK system for visual radio and video production applications and its streamlined A-LIST TV automation system.

The company returns to IBC with its VDESK system for visual radio and video production applications and its streamlined A-LIST TV automation system. Virtual Production: Enco will showcase Qimera, its Unreal Engine-based real-time 3D compositing platform for immersive virtual environments, augmented reality graphics and dynamic live productions. It will complement Qimera with a whisper-quiet robotic pan/tilt head engineered to position larger camera and lens payloads precisely while supporting VISCA-over-IP control.

“Broadcasters everywhere are being challenged to do more with less, and Enco offers intelligent, easy-to-use technologies to caption and translate content, create and repurpose programming, automate daily operations and produce compelling live television and radio broadcasts,” Enco President Ken Frommert said.

“European broadcasters operate within very specific staffing and business guidelines, so technology that simplifies workflows and enables smaller teams to accomplish more can have an immediate impact,” he added. “Our IBC showcase demonstrates how Enco is applying AI for audience accessibility and automation/production tools to help broadcasters work more efficiently and increase audience size.”

See Enco at IBC2026 Stand 7.A34. More information is available on the Enco website.