EKT To Feature New Linux-Based ATSC 3.0 STB At IBC2026

SHENZHEB, China—Converter box manufacturer EKT will showcase its new Linux-based ATSC 3.0 set-top box during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The new Linux-based ATSC 3.0 converter box is a second-generation product and represents a move away from the Android operating system, to reduce memory costs. EKT specializes in Linux, which uses less than half the memory of a similar set-top box running on the Android platform.

"It's exciting to see EKT, a partner in Pearl TV's converter box program, showcase this box at IBC," said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. "As TV stations transition to ATSC 3.0, viewers want the option to convert the TVs they already own at a low consumer price, and that's exactly what this box is designed to deliver.”

The core ATSC 3.0 software stack is a joint development with DTVKit and will also support legacy ATSC 1.0. The platform is based on the collaborative DTVKit ecosystem with the core software stack available royalty-free to members, helping to accelerate deployment while reducing development costs.

"This is a great example of the DTVKit model in action," said Jason Nash, technical director of DTVKit. "EKT started with our royalty-free ATSC 3.0 stack and focused their engineering effort on building a better product, not reinventing the basics. The result is a cost-effective, Linux-based receiver that's fully standards-compliant and ready for deployment."

Designed for the U.S. consumer market as broadcasters transition to ATSC 3.0, the box lets viewers keep their existing television sets when their local stations move to the new standard, while supporting 4K content with HDR10 and HDR10+ for an improved viewing experience.

“I am very grateful to our partners DTVKit and Pearl TV in helping us to bring a cost-effective Linux ATSC 3.0 set-top box to the US consumer” said EKT CEO Richard Smith.

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See EKT at IBC2026 stand 1.D15 and DTVKit at stand 1.B25., of group stated.