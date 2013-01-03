San Diego's U-TV TV employs six GY-HM790 ProHD cameras

JVC Professional Products Company announced that U-TV TV, the in-house television station for U-T San Diego, the newspaper previously known as The San Diego Union-Tribune, is using six GY-HM790 ProHD cameras for ENG and studio work.



Manchester Lynch Integrated Media, which purchased the Tribune in late 2011, built the U-T TV operation from scratch earlier this year. Housed on an upper floor of the U-T San Diego facility, the studio houses three sets and is used to produce 12 hours of live programming each day.



The studio was built with an open floor plan and actually is in the middle of the U-T San Diego news floor. Part of U-T TV’s morning set looks directly into that newsroom as the background. It’s an appropriate backdrop for the blending of print, television and Web, which exemplifies the new strategy of an integrated media platform.



The station covers news from all of San Diego County (DMA #28). Programming is available on the Web at utsandiego.com, and is also available to AT&T U-verse and Cox Cable subscribers. Five of the GY-HM790 cameras are used for ENG coverage, while one is used in the studio as a handheld unit during broadcasts.



U-T TV was quick to embrace JVC’s native file recording to non-proprietary SDHC media cards. The SDHC cards gives U-T TV the ability to acquire and manage media quickly and efficiently. The .MOV file format is simple to use and allows U-T TV NLE editors to operate at maximum efficiency.

