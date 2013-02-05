Australian News Channel moves 24-hour news to Mosart automation

Mosart Medialab has announced that Australian News Channel (ANC) is equipping its Sky News National, Sky News Business, Sky News Weather, and Sky News New Zealand control rooms with Mosart newscast automation.

The sizeable deployment of Mosart software includes the installation of four systems, three for Sydney, Australia and the fourth for Auckland, New Zealand. All four of the Sky News production control rooms are located in Sydney, with links to studio centres in Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, and Auckland for remote production.

"We pride ourselves on adopting new technologies that allow us to provide an unrivalled service to more Australians and New Zealanders," said Australian News Channel CEO Angelos Frangopoulos. "When it came time to invest in new studio infrastructure, we looked at all available newscast automation systems, and only one appeared to us to provide the flexibility, quality, and engineering robustness that works in a full scale 24-hour news environment."

The ANC installation of Mosart enables the production of multiple services for multiple channels out of multiple Mosart control rooms. While Sky News, Australia and the Sky News Business and Sky News Weather channels will be produced entirely out of Sydney facilities, news production for New Zealand will be managed by editorial staff based in New Zealand. The Mosart automation system and all broadcast equipment located in Sydney will be accessible to New Zealand editorial staff — 1,337 miles (2,151 km) away — through a local Mosart user interface. As a result, all four Sky News channels can collaborate more efficiently in delivering a consistent, high-quality 24-hour news product.