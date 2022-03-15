Zebra Technologies to Acquire the Matrox Imaging Division

MONTREAL, Quebec—Matrox has announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Zebra Technologies Corporation for Zebra to acquire the Matrox Imaging division (Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.).

The Matrox Video division (Matrox Graphics Inc.) is not part of the transaction and will remain under the ownership of Matrox president and co-founder Lorne Trottier, as it continues to develop its business and new technologies.

The head offices of the Matrox Video division and the Matrox Imaging division will remain in Montreal.

“The combination of Matrox Imaging’s technical expertise with the global footprint of Zebra Technologies will present an opportunity for Matrox Imaging to accelerate its long-term strategic plan,” stated Trottier. “With its complementary machine vision and fixed industrial scanning portfolio, Zebra Technologies will be an excellent home for Matrox Imaging.”

“At the same time, this transaction will enable us to continue to invest heavily in Matrox Video’s successful growth path, its award-winning products and its ongoing process of innovation. We are fully committed to the future of Matrox Video,” he continued.

A global provider of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), Zebra Technologies is an enterprise solutions company that provides technology used to sense, analyze, and act in real time.

“Matrox Imaging brings deep expertise that will strengthen our recently established Machine Vision Business Unit and help Zebra further differentiate our growing portfolio of machine vision solutions,” said Anders Gustafsson, CEO of Zebra Technologies. “I have observed the talented team at Matrox Imaging firsthand. Joining forces with them through this investment will be a win-win proposition to propel our machine vision solutions to the next level.”

“Zebra shares our focus on innovation and investing in employee development,” added Trotter. “This bodes well for the future of Matrox Imaging and our team members who will be transitioning to Zebra.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.