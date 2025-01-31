Zeam To Debut Super Bowl Ad Spotlighting Local Broadcasters

Zeam Media, a provider of broadcast OTT technology as well as the hyperlocal streaming platform Zeam, announced today that it is again collaborating with John Stamos on a Super Bowl spot that will air on Fox stations in top markets across the country during the big game next month.

Stamos, who introduced the new Zeam streaming platform to millions of viewers in a spot during last year’s Super Bowl that aired in top DMAs across the country and has since been named Zeam’s chief innovation officer, will again star in a comedic ad to promote the service.

The new ad caps off Zeam’s first, highly successful year since launch, with the platform now featuring close to 300 local broadcast stations, over 300 curated shows and achieving a viewership increase of 224% between Feb. 13, 2024 and Jan. 16, 2025, according to the company.

Zeam currently features streams from local stations across the country and has partnerships with top local broadcast groups such as Gray Media, CBS Stations, News Press & Gazette, Morgan Murphy, and others.

True to Zeam’s local focus, this year’s Zeam Super Bowl commercial will air in over 40 top markets on local Fox stations across the country that will air the game. Similar to last year’s spot, Stamos will comedically reinforce the idea that Zeam speaks for itself and doesn’t need a celebrity spokesperson—but what it does need is a fancy jingle. You can view both 15 and 30-second versions of the spot HERE.

Since launching last year, Zeam, with its moniker “Always Local, Always Free,” has promoted itself as a premiere destination for local news, sports and culture. Formerly Syncback, the company later rebranded itself as Zeam Media.

Jack Perry, CEO of Zeam Media, said: “Last year, we were able to make a big splash during the Super Bowl with an ad featuring John Stamos that introduced Zeam to America. One year later, we’ve seen tremendous growth and have reached notable milestones, including bringing John on board as Chief Innovation Officer, but one thing has remained the same: Zeam continues to be the ultimate destination to stream local news, sports and events from across the country, for free. We’re proud to work with John to bring that message back to Super Bowl viewers for a second time, in a way only John can.”

Stamos was named Chief Innovation Officer for Zeam Media in July. In the role, the actor guides and facilitates the development of new content partnerships for Zeam, while also serving as its brand ambassador. In addition to last year’s Super Bowl ad, Stamos also starred with Perry in an 8-minute mockumentary called “Going Full Jack,” where Stamos fully embodies the role of Perry in preparation for an upcoming Zeam commercial.

Stamos said: “What drew me to Zeam was its groundbreaking vision for delivering local content to viewers from all over the country—something I could deeply relate to. My first shot at showbiz, performing a puppet show at a church fair, was covered by my local station and gave me the confidence to chase my dream. I always knew Zeam was important, but during the L.A. fires, it became almost life-saving. I used Zeam 24/7, and when my power cable and other communication channels went out, Zeam was my lifeline—keeping me informed and connected when I needed it most. It’s been incredibly rewarding to work with Zeam, and as our latest Super Bowl ad shows, it’s also been a lot of fun.”