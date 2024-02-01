Syncbak Launches New Streaming Platform `Zeam’

Syncbak has announced the launch of an all-new streaming platform called “Zeam.” The new Zeam OTT offering features content from nearly 300 stations and 30 groups including Gray, the NAB, CBS, News Press & Gazette, Hearst and Morgan Murphy. At launch, Zeam will have station representation that covers nearly 80% of DMAs.

Syncbak is backed by Gray, CBS, News Press & Gazette, Hearst and Morgan Murphy.

To market the new platform Zeam also reported it is investing in a massive eight figure marketing campaign. The centerpiece will be a Super Bowl ad starring John Stamos. The spot will air during the broadcast in around 100 markets and be customized with local callouts.

“As viewers and the industry continue to migrate to streaming, local television stations need to find a way to build a sustainable business that helps them not just survive but thrive in the streaming age,” said Jack Perry, the CEO and founder of Syncbak. “That’s why we are launching Zeam, which not only serves as a master connector between stations, advertisers and viewers, but will also redefine what a successful model for local OTT looks like by breaking down the biggest obstacles local stations face in streaming – cost and complexity.”

Zeam is designed to help local stations be able to drive meaningful streaming revenue by seamlessly distributing their content to a national audience, facilitate national and local ad sales through Syncbak’s proprietary advertising technology, and provide training to stations to best enable them to create Zeam exclusive content that can generate even more revenue opportunities. For advertisers, Zeam provides a seamless onramp for them to connect with viewers who matter to them. With more than 5 billion advertising unit avails, Zeam will boast one of the largest ad inventories and first-party data pools in streaming.

“Under Jack Perry’s leadership, Syncbak has a long-established reputation for being the champion of local content that the industry needs and deserves,” said Pat LaPlatney, co-CEO & president of Gray TV. “With the launch of Zeam, we are taking this to a whole new level, providing a platform that will benefit not just local station groups and advertisers, but also viewers themselves.”

(Image credit: Syncbak)

Accompanying the debut of Zeam is the launch of Zeam360, a mobile production studio in the form of a Zeam-branded van, which is also the first-ever, 24/7 livestream mobile channel.

As part of the launch, Zeam360 is embarking on a barnstorming tour, stopping at nearly 30 local broadcast stations en route to the Super Bowl to help local broadcast stations learn about the possibilities of OTT while also creating compelling hyperlocal content for viewers. Zeam360 will continue on the road, visiting local broadcasters post-Super Bowl, as well. In addition, Zeam has established a new studio in Times Square to host local, independent creators and provide a platform for them to reach a broad base of viewers. The studio will also serve as a billboard to promote the power of local to thousands who pass through Times Square daily, Syncbak reported