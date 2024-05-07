Syncbak Now Zeam Media

Syncbak, a 15 year-old provider of streaming tech for local broadcast stations has rebranded itself, adopting the name of its streaming service launched in February.

The new name, Zeam Media, reflects the company’s desire to rebrand itself as a media and advertising company, it told TV Tech sister brand B&C. Its Zeam streaming service provides local programming from 300 local stations in markets from about 80% of the U.S. The company is financially backed by Gray Television, NAB, Morgan Murphy Media and Brian Brady.

“We want to be a media company that has a tool that connects every broadcaster, every viewer and every creator, Found and CEO Jack Perry told B+C. “We’re adding more and more viewers every day through our direct-to-consumer campaign, but we’re also connecting advertisers.”

Perry added that Zeam's focus remains on local, adding that “that’s going to be the highest paid ad.”