Syncbak Now Zeam Media
Tech company, which focuses on streaming live local TV, changes name to reflect evolution to media and advertising company
Syncbak, a 15 year-old provider of streaming tech for local broadcast stations has rebranded itself, adopting the name of its streaming service launched in February.
The new name, Zeam Media, reflects the company’s desire to rebrand itself as a media and advertising company, it told TV Tech sister brand B&C. Its Zeam streaming service provides local programming from 300 local stations in markets from about 80% of the U.S. The company is financially backed by Gray Television, NAB, Morgan Murphy Media and Brian Brady.
“We want to be a media company that has a tool that connects every broadcaster, every viewer and every creator, Found and CEO Jack Perry told B+C. “We’re adding more and more viewers every day through our direct-to-consumer campaign, but we’re also connecting advertisers.”
Perry added that Zeam's focus remains on local, adding that “that’s going to be the highest paid ad.”
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.