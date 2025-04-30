WPSD-TV Taps Bitcentral To Modernize Playout

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—WPSD-TV, the NBC affiliate in Paducah, Ky., has selected Bitcentral’s Central Control playout system to upgrade the station’s master control operations. The station is relocating its operations to The Paducah Sun newspaper facility; both are owned by Paxton Media Group.

WSPD is a longstanding Bitcentral customer, leveraging multiple solutions including the Core News suite, ViewNexa Channels, Fusion Hybrid Storage, and now adding Central Control for its playout/master control system.

This move marks a major step forward in WPSD’s digital evolution, equipping the station with the tools to engage audiences across all platforms and stay ahead in today’s fast-paced media landscape, the station said.

Central Control includes a full suite of advanced features, such as automated feed recording, traffic integration, and system monitoring, all designed to maximize efficiency and deliver seamless playout across multiple channels.

“With Bitcentral’s Central Control, we are ready to transform how we deliver high volumes of broadcast content to our communities,” said Bill Evans, President of the West Kentucky Media Division at Paxton Media Group. “This technology allows us to deliver full linear channels to people faster and more reliably, fulfilling our goal of becoming a regional media hub that’s closer to our audience than ever before.”

"Central Control is the ideal solution for media companies which are looking to modernize their business,” Bitcentral Chief Operating Officer Sam Peterson said. “Central Control navigates this complexity through a set of tools that are organized around the logical best practices for handling high volumes of content, traffic coordination, and playout. We have long been committed to WPSD’s success through our extensive product portfolio, and this is the latest step on that journey.”