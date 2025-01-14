NESN Turns To Bitcentral Core News for Content Management

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—New England Sports Network (NESN) has partnered with Bitcentral to add state-of-the-art media management and production tools to its operations to deliver a richer viewing experience to Boston-area sports fans.

NESN, the regional sports network home of the NHL’s Boston Bruins and MLB’s Boston Red Sox, turned to Bitcentral for its ability to elevate content creation. It will leverage Bitcentral’s Core News suite, a comprehensive set of tools designed to enhance content management efficiency, reduce content-generation complexity and maximize the value of the NESN product to fans on multiple platforms, Bitcentral said.

“The sports media landscape is evolving rapidly, and our audience demands seamless, high-quality content delivered to linear, digital and social platforms,” NESN Vice President of Technology Kenny Elcock said.

“Our partnership with Bitcentral ensures that we not only keep pace with the evolving industry but continue to stand as leaders and drive innovation,” Elcock said. “Bitcentral’s Core News suite offers the scalability and cutting-edge technology we need to stay ahead in this competitive environment and deliver exceptional content to our audience.”

The partnership includes the integration of two new NESN partners, Adobe Creative Cloud with Adobe Premiere editing platform and Dixon Sports Computing. Dixon Sports Computing’s metadata logging capabilities are vital to sports content creation, allowing NESN the ability to search for the best content instantly for delivery to fans, it said.

The collaboration promises an enriched viewing experience for sports fans with more dynamic and engaging content delivered more quickly and efficiently. For the industry, it signals a shift toward more integrated and advanced media workflows that could set a new standard for sports viewing engagement, Bitcentral said.

Bitcentral’s commitment to advancing the capabilities of its media solutions reflects its mission to drive the future of sports and new media production, the company said.

“Teaming up with NESN allows us to demonstrate the full potential of our Core News Suite in the high-stakes world of sports broadcasting,” Bitcentral Chief Operating Officer Sam Peterson said. “By integrating our technology with NESN’s operations, we’re not just enhancing their media capabilities—we’re redefining what’s possible in the industry.”

More information is available on the company’s website.