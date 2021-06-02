Bitcentral Completes Central Control Install for Entravision

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.— Bitcentral has completed centralizing operations for Entravision Communications Corporation with the installation of its Central Control master control and automation system.

The deployment consolidated 22 broadcast facilities with 56 uniquely programmed channels clearing 10 different national networks and it streamlined processes across multiple facilities into one location at Entravision’s main hub in McAllen, Texas.

“Bitcentral’s Central Control solution is just the right fit to help Entravision accomplish its objective to centralize its master control operation to leverage new workflows and improve operational efficiencies,” said Jeffery Liberman, president and chief operating officer at Entravision. “Central Control’s flexibility enables our team to easily manage remote processes from a single location, while still enabling local operations to remain in control of their branding, ad insertion and news content.”

Entravision’s shift to Central Control marks Bitcentral’s largest installation of this product in the United States. “The completion of this installation is a milestone moment for Bitcentral,” noted Fred Fourcher, CEO and founder of Bitcentral.

With this centralized master control solution, Bitcentral provides Entravision with a flexible and highly automated tool set for its master control operations; baseband and file-based ingest tools; consolidated control and monitoring of all services from a single location; and integration with traffic systems, storage management, and media synchronization.

