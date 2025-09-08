WPIX-TV Renews Deal for New York Mets Games Through 2028

Juan Soto and the Mets will take the field for WPIX and Nexstar stations in upstate New York and Connecticut through 2028.

NEW YORK—WPIX-TV New York has announced that it has renewed its multiplatform agreement with the regional sports network SNY to carry New York Mets games through the 2028 season.

For the first time, these games will also air on Nexstar Media Group-owned and operated stations in several upstate New York markets and in Hartford, Connecticut. Nexstar operates WPIX, which is branded on-air as PIX11 and owned by Mission Broadcasting, under a local marketing agreement.

Under the new agreement, PIX11 will carry 30 Mets games each season from 2026 through 2028, including 25 regular-season games primarily on Friday nights, branded as the “Mets Game of the Week,” and five spring training games. Each regular-season game will be preceded by a 30-minute live pre-game show on PIX11.

PIX11’s live coverage of Mets games will be available in WPIX’s New York City metropolitan area territory and five additional upstate and regional markets, including Nexstar stations in Albany, Binghamton, Syracuse and Utica, N.Y., and Hartford, Conn. Each market will also have access to authenticated online streaming, ensuring fans can watch the games live wherever they are in their local markets, Nexstar said.

“As the broadcast home of Mets baseball for more than two decades, PIX11 is proud to extend this winning tradition,” said Chris McDonnell, vice president and general manager of Nexstar’s New York City Operations. “Reaching Mets fans in five additional Nexstar markets across upstate New York and in Hartford is a clear demonstration of the enduring power of broadcast television and PIX11’s unique connection to Mets fans across the region.”

SNY will continue to produce the PIX11 game telecasts, featuring the acclaimed broadcast team of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling, along with field reporter Steve Gelbs.

A complete schedule of Mets games and streaming details is available here.