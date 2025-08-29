The CW Network Extends Pac-12 Deal Through 2030-31 Season

BURBANK, Calif.—The CW Network and the Pac-12 Conference have announced a new media rights deal that will extend their broadcast partnership beginning with the new Pac-12’s launch for the 2026-27 season and continuing through the 2030-31 season.

As part of this long-term relationship, the CW will nationally air 13 regular season football games per year.

In addition, the partnership adds regular season action for men’s and women’s basketball with 35 regular season men’s basketball games and 15 regular season women’s basketball games, as well as the semifinal and championship games for the new Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament.

“The Pac-12 has been a key partner in the success of CW Sports, and we are thrilled to solidify our relationship with the conference for an additional five years,” said Brad Schwartz, president, The CW Network. “We have experienced firsthand the passion of the Oregon State and Washington State football programs and their dedicated fans and we are eager to introduce an additional seven schools in the new Pac-12 to our nationwide CW Sports audience. We are also excited to bring Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball to our viewers featuring some of the most dynamic and celebrated collegiate programs in the country.”

Pac-12 Enterprises, the broadcast production arm of the conference, will produce all football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball games, totaling 66 events annually.

The new Pac-12 will kick off during the 2026-27 season with Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State. All nine current and future members of the new Pac-12 participated in the decision to extend the partnership with The CW.

Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould added that “The Pac-12’s partnership with The CW has been one of mutual growth and transformation, from the development of our Pac-12 Enterprises’ broadcast production business to the significant added value and positive impact to our current and future members via true national reach across 100% of U.S. television households. I am excited for the continued growth of both The CW and the Pac-12 in the years ahead!”

The CW’s partnership with the Pac-12 began in 2024 and will continue with the 2025 football season, which kicks off on Saturday, August 30 at 10:00pm ET with Idaho at Washington State.

During the 2024 football season, the CW also reported that the Pac-12 delivered several notable ratings highlights for The CW, including the three most-watched college football games on the network. The CW’s most-watched college football game of the year was the matchup between Washington State and Oregon State in Corvallis. The two teams will meet again on Saturday, November 29, at 6:30pm ET to wrap up the 2025 regular season.