YouTube TV, Fox Settle Differences, Renew Carriage Agreement

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES—Fox Corp. and YouTube TV last night announced a renewal of the full portfolio of Fox networks, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Weather, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, Big Ten Network, the Fox network and all Fox local stations.

On Monday, YouTube TV told subscribers that it might have to remove Fox media channels from its lineup by 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday if the two didn't reach a carriage agreement. Wednesday night, the two parties said they had reached a “short-term” agreement to keep Fox stations on the streaming service.

Separately, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr had urged the two parties to resolve their differences before the weekend's big game between Texas and Ohio State. “Get the deal done, Google!” he posted on X.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We’re happy to share that we’ve reached an agreement with Fox to keep their content on YouTube TV, preserve the value of our service for our subscribers and offer more flexibility in the future,” YouTube TV said in a statement. “This means that Fox channels, including the Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and Fox Sports, remain available for our subscribers along with 100-plus channels and football fans will not miss any of the action this weekend.”