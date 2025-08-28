Gray Media to Simulcast 17 Dallas Stars NHL Games

DALLAS & ATLANTA—Gray Media has announced an agreement with the sports streaming service Victory+ to simulcast 17 Dallas Stars NHL games in 15 television markets across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

This new package ensures that hockey fans outside of Texas major metropolitan areas have additional opportunities to watch the Stars during the 2025-26 season.

The broadcasts will serve the following Gray television markets:

Texas: Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, Sherman-Ada, Tyler-Longview, Waco-Bryan-College Station, Odessa, Laredo

Arkansas: Jonesboro

Louisiana: Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport

These 17 games will include a mix of regular-season and pre-season matchups. The game schedule will be announced at a later date.

“Our commitment to reducing barriers and reaching more fans in communities is at the core of our work and this deal with Gray Media allows us to further that commitment,” said Neil Gruninger, president & CEO of APMC, parent company of Victory+. “These additional games give fans more ways to follow the Stars and be part of the excitement this season.”

“We are excited to partner with Victory+ to bring these games free, over-the-air to fans across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana,” said Collin Gaston, senior managing vice president for Gray Media. “These stations have been bringing fans live NBA, WNBA, and MLB action, and we know viewers will love also having the NHL’s Stars.”

This new agreement will ensure fans can watch games on Victory+ and beyond while reinforcing its mission to make Dallas Stars games accessible to as many fans as possible, offering convenient viewing options across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana, the streaming service reported.