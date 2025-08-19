Nexstar Media Group to Acquire Tegna for $6.2 Billion

Nexstar chairman and CEO Perry Sook at 2025 NAB Show has been aggressively pushing for changes in FCC rules that would allow Nexstar to dramatically expand its operations.

IRVING, Texas and TYSONS, Va.—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and Tegna Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement for Nexstar to buy Tegna for about $6.2 billion, in a deal that would create a behemoth in the local broadcasting industry with 265 full-power television stations in 44 states and the District of Columbia and 132 of the country’s 210 television DMAs.

As part of the agreement, Nexstar will acquire all outstanding shares of Tegna for $22.00 per share in a cash transaction valued at $6.2 billion, inclusive of Tegna’s net debt and estimated transaction fees and expenses.

The purchase price represents a 31% premium to Tegna’s average 30-day average stock price ending August 8, 2025, the last closing stock price prior to media reports of a potential transaction, the companies said.

The deal is the latest example of industry-wide sentiment that the FCC will relax or eliminate ownership caps and that the industry is about to embark on a wave of massive consolidation.

“The initiatives being pursued by the Trump administration offer local broadcasters the opportunity to expand reach, level the playing field, and compete more effectively with the Big Tech and legacy Big Media companies that have unchecked reach and vast financial resources,” Nexstar’s chairman and CEO Perry A. Sook said in a statement regarding the deal that explicitly highlighted the importance of deregulation in the company's future. “We believe Tegna represents the best option for Nexstar to act on this opportunity. Tegna is a premier operator with high quality local television stations primarily in the top 75 DMAs. We and Tegna are similarly dedicated to providing communities of all sizes with the best programming and fact-based local journalism along with innovative digital products and marketing solutions for local viewers and advertisers. The transaction will increase Nexstar’s reach through the expansion of our presence in important DMAs such as Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, and Minneapolis, as well as enhance our local presence, enabling us to continue to provide the core local news and programming that is in the public’s interest.”

Upon closing, Nexstar, together with its partners, will have 265 full-power television stations in 44 states and the District of Columbia and 132 of the country’s 210 television DMAs. The combined company will have stations in 9 of the top 10 DMAs, 41 of the top 50 DMAs, 62 of the top 75 DMAs and 82 of the top 100 DMAs, covering, in total, 80% of U.S. television households.

The deal also strengthens Netstars presence in many markets. Nexstar’s station footprint overlaps with Tegna in 35 of Tegna’s 51 DMAs, providing improved synergy potential in these markets. It would also help the combined company better tap into political advertising. The addition of strong Big-4 affiliates in key contested election DMAs, such as Phoenix, AZ, Atlanta, GA, Toledo, OH, and Portland, ME, will enhance the political advertising outlook for Nexstar in even-numbered years, Nexstar said.

The companies also reported that on a combined basis for the last eight quarters annualized ending June 30, 2025, Nexstar, together with Tegna, would have combined net revenue (excluding synergies) of $8.10 billion and combined Adjusted EBITDA (excluding synergies) before stock-based compensation of $2.56 billion.

Based on its estimates for 2025, Nexstar expects to generate annual net synergies of approximately $300 million from a combination of revenue synergies and net operating expense reductions.

Together, the adjusted free cash flow of Tegna, the expected synergies on an after-tax basis and the estimated after-tax financing costs related to the transaction, is expected to be more than 40% accretive to Nexstar’s standalone adjusted free cash flow in the first twelve months after closing, the companies said.

After giving effect to the transaction, the incurrence of transaction-related debt, transaction expenses, and expected synergies, Nexstar expects its net leverage ratio to be approximately 4x at closing with de-leveraging to current leverage levels in 2028. As of June 30, 2025, Nexstar’s total net leverage ratio was 3.19x.

“Nexstar has a stellar long-term record of growth through its deals, having completed many well-received transactions since 2011, including the 2019 acquisition of Tribune Media," Sook added. "The playbook we followed to make those transactions successful – improving and increasing local content, executing on identified synergies, and quickly de-leveraging our balance sheet with free cash flow post close – are the same opportunities and strategies we will use in connection with this transaction. With committed financing and a plan for significant synergy realization, we believe the combined entity will be poised for growth, leverage reduction, and the enhancement of shareholder value.”

In a statement, Howard Elias, chairman of Tegna’s Board of Directors commented, “At Tegna, we share Nexstar’s commitment to local broadcasting, exemplified by numerous investments and initiatives, industry journalism awards, and the significant expansion of our local news content. This transaction, which will provide premium near-term value to Tegna shareholders, comes at a time of rapid change in our industry and reflects the fact that policymakers of all perspectives are calling for regulations governing our industry to be modernized. This transaction with Nexstar will further solidify the critical role our stations serve in our communities, preserve their trust, and be better able to compete in today’s highly fragmented media environment.”

Mike Steib, CEO of Tegna, added that “We are thrilled to have found a partner in Nexstar that will enable Tegna’s stations to continue doing what we do best: creating outstanding and impactful local content coupled with the delivery of indispensable digital products to the communities we serve around the country. Nexstar and Tegna both share a rich heritage of commitment to journalistic excellence and technological advancements. Together, we will expand news coverage to serve more communities, across more screens, and ultimately secure the future of local news for generations to come.”