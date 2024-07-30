Wohler Announces 3G-SDI To 12G-SDI Upgrade Path
The new module, OPT-RMOC-12G, makes it possible to migrate a 3G-SDI capable monitor to a 12G-SDI (4K) capable monitor
Wohler Technologies has announced the availability of a new module option for iSeries Audio and Video monitoring products. This new module, OPT-RMOC-12G, makes it possible to migrate a 3G-SDI capable monitor to a 12G-SDI (4K) capable monitor, the company said.
The module Includes a single BNC as well as a SFP cage for a 12GSDI or ST2110 (@1080p) input and works with most 1U & 2U iSeries in-rack monitors. Installed in the option card slot, OPT-RMOC-12G is capable of monitoring 16 channels of audio (iAM & iVAM Series), plus a single video input on iVAM Series. Both audio & video are selectable from a choice of sources connected directly to the card, or inputs connected to the in-rack monitor.
Wohler has a history of building scalable, modular and future-proof products, and this development continues that tradition, the company said.
Wohler monitors support all industry-standard baseband and IP formats including Dante, Ravenna and AES67. Support for ST2110, 2022-6/-7, Analog and MADI are included. Broad support for Dolby formats including ATMOS, DD+ and Dolby-E are included, as well as MPEG-H and AES. Monitors are available in audio only or audio and video capable versions.
A notable key feature is the fact that this new module also adds Remote Monitoring capability for use with Wohler’s new MAVRIC Cloud-based monitoring solution. MAVRIC is a software-based solution that enables the ability to look at Video, listen to Audio, see Audio bars, levels and Loudness all through a Web browser, and is accompanied by a Mobile Application for Apple/Android. This application unifies teams by centrally providing Alerts and Communications (voice, video or chat) inside MAVRIC.
The Wohler team will be demonstrating MAVRIC at IBC & NAB NY this fall.
More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.